Franklin Medical Center emergency room admitted more than 900 patients in July.
The announcement was made by Billy Page, FMC chief financial officer at the Board of Commissioners meeting, August 5.
“For the month of July, ER visits have really picked up,” Page said. “That is the biggest number we have seen in over two years. That’s more than pre-pandemic levels.”
In an August 6 interview, FMC Administrator Blake Kramer said the surge in ER visits were from various conditions.
“We saw higher numbers overall due to more people coming to the ER for various conditions,” Kramer said. “While we did see an increase in COVID towards the end of the month, volume was higher in general before that.”
In June, 772 patients entered FMC’s emergency room for a total of 1,532 for the year.
“The ER beds are still full,” said April Winborne, FMC director of nursing.
FMC has also opened its six-bed COVID-19 unit back up with all beds full.
“We have got the capacity but not the staff,” Winborne said.
Louisiana has the highest coronavirus cases per capita of any state in the country and has experienced record hospitalizations last week, according to a statement by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
In Franklin Parish, 3,269 total COVID-19 cases have been reported up 111 in a week’s time, according to August 10 Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) numbers. LDH reported one new COVID-19 related death bringing the total to 109.
Statewide, 16,541 new cases were reported with 2,720 COVID patients in hospitals. Of those in hospitals, 318 were on ventilators as of Tuesday.
Regionally, Richland Parish was classified in highest-risk category with cases totaling 3,030 and 58 deaths.
Caldwell Parish cases numbered 1,362 with 30 deaths. Caldwell also entered into the highest-risk category.
Southern neighbor, Catahoula Parish, was at high risk with 1,395 virus cases and 39 deaths.
Tensas Parish continued to have one of the lowest COVID-19 cases with 408 and eight deaths. Tensas moved into the highest-risk category this week.
LDH put Madison Parish in the high-risk category with virus numbers totaling 1,758 and 44 deaths.
Meanwhile, FMC recorded approximately $8.54 million in total gross patient revenue, another indicator of a busy month for the local hospital.
With a busy hospital, comes larger hospital expenses namely salaries and wages. FMC spent nearly $2 million in salaries which was $609,175 over budget. FMC also spent $737,780 in contract services for June which was $87,305 over budget.
Expenses totaled approximately $4.44 million for June while FMC recorded $1.24 million in total income.
Additionally, FMC’s sleep lab was accredited for two more years, announced Winborne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.