Franklin Medical Center’s Board of Commissioners met last week to consider the projected operating and three-year capital budget for Fiscal Year 2023.
The budget was the only item on the agenda for the meeting held April 28. The board is expected to meet again this week to address a full agenda when Administrator Blake Kramer is to be present. Kramer was away last week to accompany one of his children involved in a 4-H event.
Hospital CFO Billy Page presented the proposed budget, noting that the budget was created using figures from the previous year and adjusting them forward. Page said meetings were held with the various department heads to get an idea of what the future needs of the departments would be as they related to staffing and equipment.
“Overall we are projecting $94-1/2 million gross patient revenue this year going to $97,417,000 which reflects an increase of $2,880,000,” Page said.
The budget projects net operating revenue of $40,717,000 next year, compared to $38,982,000 this year.
On the expense side, projections reflect $39,861,000 going up to $41,590,000, or an increase of around 4.3 percent.
“That’s one of the largest annual increases we have seen in a while,” Page noted.
Page noted that some $800,000 of the expenses is appreciation on new buildings and equipment, with $450,000 related to increases in salaries and wages and $141,000 related to benefits.
The budget projects $1,034,000 of income, with $500,000 of that from CARES Act monies. For the current year the projection is $4,397,000, with $3,897,000 of that CARES Act money.
The budget projections show a slight increase of about $35,000 from this year to next year.
Changes are expected in room rates, observation rates, surgery rates and emergency rates, which will increase, but Page said increased insurance payments, or the amounts paid for services, are expected in conjunction with those changes.
Some increases are expected from Medicare payments for inpatient and rehab services and changes in Medicaid inpatient per diem are also expected. Payments for services are also affected by contractual allowances.
One of the big changes expected in relation to the hospital’s budget is in relation to rural health clinic services. Details on figures for new services, such as the endocrinology clinic recently added, are not currently available.
FMC is also looking at expenses related to equipment required for recent expansions and improvements to the hospital’s elevator system.
