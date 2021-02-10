Franklin Medical Center personnel vaccinated 640 people and performed 117 BAM infusions, according to April Winborne, director of nursing.
Winborne gave the update at FMC’s Board of Commissioners monthly meeting, Feb. 4.
BAM infusions, or bamlanivimab, use a laboratory-made antibody that fight off the virus causing COVID-19. The infusions are given to high-risk adult and pediatric COVID-19 positive patients with mild to moderate symptoms.
The infusion takes an hour to administer and patients are observed for an hour for adverse reactions, Winborne said. Patients receiving the infusions have shown no negative side effects.
BAM is most effective when given early, and needs to be administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.
“I don’t know if it is the placebo effects but some patients report feeling better during the infusion,” Winborne said.
Meanwhile, budget numbers show FMC lost $285,933 in December.
Total gross patient revenues amounted to approximately $7.2 million for December while net operating revenues totaled $2.6 million.
“(Gross patient revenues are) getting back to normal but it is still less than budget,” said FMC’s Chief Financial Officer Billy Page.
Total operating expenses came to $3.05 million with salaries and wages being the largest hospital expense at $1.3 million.
One hundred twenty-five patients were admitted to FMC for December down 32 from year’s December total, according to budget numbers.
A total of 54 surgeries were performed at FMC for December with 50 being inpatient and four being outpatient. Emergency room visits totaled 664 down 300 from last year’s December numbers.
Winnsboro South saw the most patients with 2,438 out of FMC’s rural health clinics followed by Winnsboro North with 992.
Two hundred fifty-four patients were seen in the orthopedic clinic while 1,528 had radiological procedures performed for December, according to budget numbers.
