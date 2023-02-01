Franklin Medical Center’s board of directors voted to increase the amounts of scholarships awarded for qualifying medical staff members to further their educations.
The board agreed during their regular meeting held Friday, Jan. 27, to raise the scholarship amounts to $40,000 for physicians and $2,500 per semester for nurses and other non-physician medical personnel. Previously the scholarship amounts were $25,000 and $2,000, respectively.
The scholarships are seen as a way to not only encourage staff to improve their skills but also a means of retaining staff in what is a highly competitive environment.
The issue was on the agenda for an executive session and the updated scholarship amounts were approved in open session afterwards.
During the earlier open session, a scholarship was approved for a member of the nursing staff, Jenna Barlow.
In other action related to hospital operations, the board approved the purchase of an emergency well tank and valves. Hospital administrator Blake Kramer advised the board that the current emergency tank was leaking.
The cost for a 528-gallon tank is $17,500. Replacing the valves will cost an additional $10,386.
In another matter related to equipment, the board agreed to declare a van owned by the hospital as surplus property. Kramer said the van had over 400,000 miles on it and is no longer in use.
Other action following the executive session related to the hospital’s organizational chart and grounds maintenance. In open session afterwards, the board agreed to revise the organizational chart putting the pharmacy department under the administrator’s duties and agreed to contract with Bigfoot Lawn Care for grounds maintenance.
The financial report presented by CFO Billy Page for the eight months ending Dec. 31, 2022 showed total cash and investments of $19,732,041, and total current assets of $26,635,718 which includes net patient accounts receivable of $2,718,636.
The hospital’s total net position for that period of time was posted at $29,720,297. The hospital showed 166 days cash on hand by the end of December.
Total gross patient revenue for the month of December was shown as $8,359,654, compared to the budgeted amount of $8,011,956, while net operating revenue for the month was $4,656,697.
Operating expenses for the month were posted at $3,690,584, with the largest portion for salaries and wages which totaled $1,699,197.
Total income for the month, which took into account expenses and non-operating income, was $1,163,403.
In a matter not directly related to the local hospital, the FMC board agreed to join an amicus brief in the matter of Terrebonne Parish Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Parish of Terrebonne v. Thibodaux Regional Health System and Lafourche Hospital Service District No. 3.
The Terrebonne hospital district filed suit Nov. 3 in state District Court in an effort to stop Thibodaux Regional hospital service district from operating clinics in Terrebonne. State law prohibits hospital districts from operating medical facilities in another hospital service district without consent.
