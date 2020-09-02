Franklin Medical Center preliminary July budget numbers showed an increase in some areas but the hospital’s chief financial officer, Billy Page, cautioned commissioners, figures could be hold overs from previous months.
FMC statistics were reviewed at the Board of Commissioners regular Aug. 28 meeting.
“I don’t now how much is catch up from last month,” Page said. “I know some are from June.”
One hundred fifty-eight patients were admitted at FMC for July, down 18 from this time last year and nine less than budget, according to budget numbers.
While FMC admitted 158 patients, the hospital medical staff performed a total of 89 procedures for July, up 15 from this time last year, according to budget numbers. Of those 89 procedures, 25 were inpatient while 64 were outpatient.
FMC saw 641 emergency room visits in July, a number Page considered low.
“I’m surprised (emergency room visit numbers) haven’t caught back up,” Page said.
Although emergency room visits were low, FMC’s rural health clinics saw an uptick in visitors for July. The five clinics recorded 4,766 visits for the month, up 785 from last July.
Winnsboro South clinic saw the most visitors with 2,603 followed by Winnsboro North clinic at 1,259.
Even with an increase in patient and procedure numbers, FMC showed a loss in total income.
For the first three months of fiscal year 2020, FMC recorded a loss of $2.1 million, according to preliminary budget numbers.
In July, FMC saw approximately $7.9 million in total gross patient revenues, according to preliminary budget numbers. The total was $741,947 more than last July.
“This is 10.2 percent more than last year,” Page said.
FMC’s total net operating revenue stood at approximately $2.4 million while total operating expenses were some $3.5 million, giving the hospital a loss of $1.1 million for July.
Largest revenue source for the hospital came from its outpatients, totaling approximately $5.2 million. Second highest was RHC revenue at $771,202.
FMC had a total of $7 million in total gross patient revenues in its third month of the fiscal year, according to preliminary budget number.
Biggest expense for FMC continued to be salaries and wages at $1.2 million followed by contract services at $803,178. Third largest expense was employee benefits totaling $727,444 for the month of July.
FMC had a total of $9.1 million in total operating expenses in its third month of the fiscal year, according to preliminary budget number.
