A new partnership between Franklin Medical Center (FMC) and the Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) will bring tele-cardiology services to Winnsboro and the surrounding communities.
The service will offer patients the opportunity to receive world-class cardiovascular care at the local hospital, and will allow far greater comprehensive care for the patients while preventing unnecessary transfers to larger hospitals.
“When you have an emergency department that services three parishes in rural Louisiana, you’re going to see a lot of patients with heart trouble,” said FMC Administrator Blake Kramer. “This gives us the cutting edge capability to quickly serve those patients in the ER when time is such a critical factor. It will also, in some cases, allow us to admit the patient and take care of them closer to home.”
Tele-cardiology is a form of telemedicine that connects patients to an offsite cardiologist through digital communication, such as a tele-health robot. The process creates a unique patient experience, allowing patients to see a cardiovascular specialist at a remote hospital without leaving their community.
As a part of this partnership, cardiologists at Cardiovascular Institute of the South, based in south Louisiana, will provide 24/7 consultation for patients in the emergency room, as well as for patients already admitted FMC. Through tele-cardiology, physicians with CIS will be able to conduct a full interview and even use a digital stethoscope to listen to heart sounds, allowing them to make thorough examinations and treat patients remotely.
“Tele-medicine is transforming healthcare,” said CIS CEO David Konur. “This partnership will enhance the cardiovascular services available at the hospital, and our cardiologists will bring world-class care to patients in Winnsboro by meeting them where they are.”
A major goal for the endeavor is to keep potential patients local.
“Our goal is to provide state-of-the-art cardiology care to hopefully avoid transfers and keep patients in their communities under the care of their local doctors,” said Dr. David Homan, interventional cardiologist with CIS.
Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease.
CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease and interventional cardiovascular procedures.
CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a team of more than 850 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 18 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with nine telemedicine programs.
For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.
