Franklin Medical Center’s net operating income was $2,664,187 for October, according to budget numbers released during the Board of Commissioner’s regular meeting Dec. 5.
While FMC’s total operating expenses were $2,899,600 for October, according to budget numbers.
“Lot of it has been similar to what it has been,” said Billy Page, Chief Financial Officer for FMC.
Year-to-date, FMC has posted some $43.6 million in total gross patient revenues while year-to-date net operating revenue stands at some $15.7 million as of Oct. 31.
Biggest revenue source year-to-date listed in FMC’s budget was out patient revenue at $29.7 million, followed by RHC revenue at $4.9 million and inpatient revenue at $3.8 million.
“We are 1.3 percent over budget (year-to-date) in gross patient revenues,” Page said. “When we look at net operating revenue, it is right at 2 percent below budget.”
Year-to-date operating expenses were listed at some $16.4 million.
“With operating expenses, we’re very close to where we budgeted and expected to be,” Page said.
Biggest expense year-to-date listed in FMC’s budget was salaries and wages at $7 million followed by contract services at $4.2 million, food, drugs and supplies at $1.4 million and employee benefits at $1.38 million.
