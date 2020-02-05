Franklin Medical Center recorded approximately $8 million in total gross patient revenues for December, according to the financial report given by Chief Financial Office Billy Page.
Page’s report was presented at the Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting Jan. 30.
The monthly total was more than $1 million over budget and $1 million more than last year, according to the report.
“We had a pretty busy month in December,” Page said. “Normally December is a little on the light side with the holidays. And just note, January so far has been pretty busy.”
FMC’s total income showed a loss of $106,161 for December, and year-to-date numbers showed a loss of some $1 million. The loss was $506,740 more than last year, according to the report.
Non-operating income and gross billings verses contractual allowances were two reasons Page gave for the increase in losses compared to last year and budget.
Non-operating income heavily relies on income from property taxes.
“We are over $100,000 less tax revenue through the month of December,” Page said. “We record this revenue when it is received, so it depends on when people pay their taxes. We fully expect to get about $1.3 million for the year.”
Gross billings were $3.9 million more than last year and $1.9 million more than budget, according to the report. Contractual allowances were $2.8 million more than last year and $2.3 million more than budget.
“So contractual allowances are up by 8.2 percent where gross billing is only up 7.1 percent,” Page said.
A large portion of the difference will be made up by Full Medicaid Payment (FMP) funds, said hospital administrator Blake Kramer.
FMP is a supplemental payment program whereby the hospital receives payments in addition to the regular Medicaid payment on claims. This revenue is recorded when it is received, and payments have been delayed this year, Kramer said.
To combat the loss, FMC recently received its “January tax check” totaling approximately $1 million, Page said.
“I would like to put everybody’s mind at ease,” Page said. “That $1 million loss is a scary number, but we are aware of things that are going to happen that will fix it. Even with the losses showing on the operating report, we are generating enough cash to pay what we need to.”
Meanwhile, Director of Nursing April Winborne presented a revised nursing cell phone policy that prohibits cell phone usage while employees are on duty.
“Cell phones can be a distraction and could become a patient safety issue,” Winborne said.
