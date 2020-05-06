Franklin Medical Center’s patient revenues declined for March, according to budget numbers released at the Board of Commissioners regular meeting April 30.
Commissioners held their meeting via phone in accordance to Gov. John Bel Edwards stay-at-home mandate which was extended to May 15. Commissioners have conducted two regular meetings and a special meeting by phone.
FMC showed a loss of $719,891 in total income for March, according to budget numbers. Total operating revenue was $2,076,358 while total operating expenses were $2,810,167.
Year-to-date FMC has posted approximately $28.6 million in net operating revenue and approximately $30.7 million in total operating expense, according to budget numbers.
“We are looking at a severe decline in revenue for March,” said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator. “We are expecting the decline to be continued for the time being.”
The drop in numbers were attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and Edwards’ limitations on essential services.
Billy Page, Chief Financial Officer for FMC, warned commissioners during last month’s meeting to expect April revenue to be significantly less than March.
“All departments are down, and all clinics are down,” Page said last month. “Just in the last week, we are doing tele-medicine visits which could make up for some of the decline in the clinics.”
Total gross patient revenues were down $920,731 from last year, according to budget numbers.
Current hospital assets as of March totaled approximately $16.5 million, total current liabilities were $2.6 million and long-term debt was $8.4 million, according to budget numbers.
In a related matter, commissioners agreed to extend a 40 percent discount on balances due from patients as a way to help those struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FMC requests patients call its business office at (318) 412-5254 to make arrangements to qualify for the 40 percent discount, Kramer said.
“This is just the right thing to do at this point,” Kramer said. “Until people are able to get back to work, we need to give them a break.”
Meanwhile, a new oncology clinic will be located on the FMC campus. MDClinics is scheduled to open Thursday offering cancer treatment and screening with Dr. Manish Dhawan heading the clinic.
“This is gong to be a big plus for the hospital,” Kramer said.
Clinic services include chemotherapy, infusions of other medications and preventative care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.