Franklin Medical Center’s net position increased by $1,012,308 or 11.4 percent in the fiscal year ending April 30, 2020, according to an audit prepared by Lester, Miller & Wells of Alexandria.
The preliminary audit report was presented by Paul Delaney of Lester, Miller & Wells at the Oct. 29 Board of Commissioners regular meeting. The firm has been auditing Franklin Medical Center since the early 1990s.
Current liabilities decreased 10.7 percent to approximately $3.7 million due to a decreased in estimated third-party settlements, according to the audit report.
Expenses increased by $1.09 million or 3.4 percent to $33.2 million, according to the audit report. The increase was due to an increase in salaries and payroll benefits and professional fees during the year.
“(The administration) has done a great job at keeping total expenses overall low as far as increase,” Delaney said. “Probably one of the best I’ve seen compared to other hospitals.”
Net position increased by $1.012 million or 11.4 percent totaling $9.9 million, according to the audit report.
Net patient revenue for fiscal year 2020 increased by $862,280 or 3 percent. Overall patient days decreased by 664 days to 3,103 for the year.
“Sounds like under the current circumstances the administration has done good,” said Board of Commissioner Greg Kincaid.
Additionally, the audit report showed FMC received $4.2 million in advanced Medicare payments on September 17. The advanced Medicare payments will be recouped through future remittance advances.
FMC also received approximately $2.6 million under the SBA loan as part of the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP Loan). Stipulations of the PPP Loan’s forgiveness provision require loan proceeds to be used for payoff and other expenses.
During May, June and July FMC received approximately $10.1 million through the Public Health Social Services Emergency Fund as authorized in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act.
In August, FMC issued $5 million in Limited Tax Revenue Bonds. The bonds were issued to refinance the Series 2014 and 2015 bonds, resulting in lower interest rates.
“Blake (Kramer, FMC administrator) did a good job to get these funds,” Delaney said. “We just don’t know when (COVID-19 pandemic) is going to end.”
The audit report found one finding.
Management did not record an estimate for the current year Medicare and Medicaid cost report. Therefore, third party receivables and patient services were understated by approximately $2.3 million.
Auditors recommended making interim estimates and recording a receivable or payable for the current year Medicare and Medicaid cost report settlements.
Chief Finances Officer Billy Page said he would compare the estimated effect of current year cost reports on quarterly basis.
“Medicare and Medicaid payment amounts are impacted by several changes during the fiscal year, including provider-based billing for some physician clinics and the pandemic shutdown.” responded FMC in the audit report. “Due to these changes, the result of the hospital’s normal cost report calculation for the fourth quarter did not appear reasonable, and the decision was made to wait for the cost report to be completed. Internal financial statements were stamped ‘preliminary’ and potential changes were discussed with the governing body over the course of multiple board meetings in the presence of news media.”
