Franklin Medical Center will provide up to four License Practical Nurses along with nine medical carts in area schools to keep watch for possible COVID-19 outbreaks.
FMC Board of Commissioners agreed to the action at their regular meeting, July 30.
Carts will be stationed at each school with Franklin Parish High School and Winnsboro Elementary each possibly having an LPN. Another LPN will be located on the north end of the parish while another will be manning the south end.
In a July 22 meeting, School Board members said a “sick room” will be assigned at each public school for students to be taken to if he or she shows signs of the novel coronavirus. The LPN will examine the student in the sick room. If the student is exhibiting signs, a guardian will be called and a local clinic will be contacted.
“The best we can do (at the school) in terms of treatment is pain relief, maybe some cough suppressant,” said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator. “Otherwise, (LPNs and carts) are there to protect school staff and kids. This is not taking the place of whole person health.”
Commissioners agreed to a five-year lease for the carts at a cost of $7,745.00 a month. The carts will provide a basic diagnosis for students with no invasive procedures, according to Kramer. FMC is currently trying to hire personnel for these positions.
“Until we hear otherwise about what regulations are going to allow, they’re not going to be drawing blood,” Kramer said. “They’re not going to be giving shots.”
Public school teachers are set to return Aug. 10 with students reporting Aug. 24.
Meanwhile, FMC reported 658 emergency room visits in June, up from last month but down from last year’s June total of 751, according to
financial records.
June’s in-patient surgeries totaled 15, taking a sharp rise from April’s total of two.
According to the financial report, FMC tallied 67 out-patient surgeries, a drop from April’s total of 92.
The number of visits to FMC’s six rural health clinics amounted to 4,400 in June.
Preliminary numbers also showed FMC total assets were approximately $24.5 million while total liabilities were $17.8 million.
FMC took in some $7 million in gross patient revenues for June, up from April but $668,600 under budget, according to the financial report.
“Gross patient revenues are a lot better than it was,” said Billy Page, FMC Chief Financial Officer. “We were about $4 million under budget in April, a couple million under budget in May. Expenses have went down some not a whole lot. As revenues come back, expenses are not going to increase nearly as much as revenues are going to increase.”
Additionally, FMC has received assistance from federal monies in recent months.
“If you want to know when things are back to normal, it will be when you have trouble finding a parking space,” Kramer said. “We are not anywhere near that level right now.”
