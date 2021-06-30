The purchase of eight large pieces of medical equipment was approved by Franklin Medical Center’s Board of Commissioners.
The action was taken at a special-called meeting June 23.
One piece of equipment was an interfaceable EKG machine to be purchased for $16,999.
“This basically takes the EKG and downloads it directly into the (electronic medical records) EMR,” said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator.
Commissioners also agreed to purchase a blood gas analyzer for $20,500 along with the disposals for $1,400 monthly.
“This is primarily used for patients in the ER,” Kramer said.
Blood gas analyzers are used to measure combinations of pH, blood gas electrolytes, and metabolites parameters from whole blood samples.
Board of Commissioners agreed to purchase a Cerner vitals interface which links vitals monitors to the emergency room for $24,300.
Additionally, commissioners approved the purchase of a stress test machine for $27,061 to replace the old one.
A new ultra sound machine for $113,748 and a two-year service contract for $49,518 was agreed upon by the group.
In similar action, Board of Commissioners agreed to purchase three pieces of therapy equipment for rehabilitation patients.
Rehabilitation equipment was an stand-in table with electric lift for $3,776, a electrotherapy and ultrasound system cart for $2,656 and a resistance chair for exercise costing $303.
