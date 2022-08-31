Franklin Medical Center will participate in a training program which is designed to enhance the skills of personnel administering cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.
Members of the board of commissioners agreed to the hospital’s participation in the American Heart Association (AHA) Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) program on hearing a report on the subject from April Winborne, director of nursing.
Winborne explained that the training program involves online testing and the use of voice-assisted manikins which provide live feedback while staff practice CPR techniques.
The training station comes with two stations and a manikin, Winborne noted. Training is done quarterly which helps staff retain skills.
She explained that the manikins can measure how effective such things as chest compressions are, and compared it to traditional CPR classes which do not involve computerized manikins.
“If you are not doing it right, it will tell you,” Winborne said about the RQI program.
According to RQI Partners, LLC, the partnership between the American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical, “the program is dedicated to improving survival from cardiac arrest by bringing new solutions to resuscitation education and quality improvement.”
In the United States, only 25 percent of patients survive an in-hospital cardiac arrest; just 10 percent survive out-of-hospital emergencies. High-quality CPR is the single highest determinant of survival from cardiac arrest.
According to AHA, “research indicates a need for high-quality CPR, but evidence over the years shows poor retention of CPR skills over time among nurses and other health care professionals. Independent practice on voice-assisted manikins and other types of manikins that guide performance helps nurses and other providers to maintain competence in CPR performance and avoid skill decline. The AHA RQI Program offers providers the means to practice and assess CPR psychomotor skills to maintain proficiency.”
“This is something we would really like to pawn out to other health care professionals in the area,” Hospital Administrator Blake Kramer said, noting it would be beneficial to those involved in health care outside the hospital.
The cost to implement the program for two years is about $57,000. A service agreement is included which covers any necessary updates or repairs.
In addition to the lifesaving benefits, the improved training is expected to help reduce malpractice costs.
Winborne noted that there would also be savings related to more traditional training methods which require finding instructors and classes. The hospital currently pays for employees’ training, time and cards.
In other action related to patient care, the board agreed to enter into a contract for nuclear medicine services.
“As of right now there doesn’t seem to be much other option in place,” Kramer said.
However, he said that since there is no emergency nuclear service, those services can be scheduled as needed.
Following an executive session, the board also agreed to extend the contract of Dr. Melissa Traxler, who is a member of the ER staff, and to adding an additional nurse practitioner to Dr. Tom Colvin’s staff.
In other matters, FMC has seen an increase in the number of ER visits. Chief Financial Officer Billy Page reported that the hospital recorded over 900 visits for the month ending July 31.
During his financial report, Page also said overall rural health care clinic visits were up 1.2 percent from last year.
Total cash and investments was reported as $20,782,000, up from last month. Total current liabilities were down $592,000 from last month, due in part to recoupments on Medicare Advance Payments, Page noted.
The hospital reported 174 days cash on hand, with that number expected to be 151 after recoupment from Medicare Advance Payments.
The hospital reported a net position of $26,299,786 as of July 31.
In other action, the board agreed to contract with Aramark to provide linen services, and declared dietary equipment which is being replaced as surplus property.
