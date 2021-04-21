Former Winnsboro Police officer Terrance Pleasant was indicted on abuse of power and one count of public bribery by a Franklin Parish Grand Jury Monday.
In separate cases, Melvin F. Berry, Jr was indicted on sexual battery and first degree rape charges while Donald E. Daniels was indicted on first degree rape charge.
In the Pleasant case, the ex-officer faces five years of prison for each charge if found guilty.
According to court documents in the abuse of office indictment, “Terrance L. Pleasant, on or about March 22, 2021, being a public officer or public employee, did knowingly and intentionally use the authority of his office or position, directly or indirectly, to compel or coerce any person to provide the …services sought or the object of his desire.”
In the public bribery indictment, “Terrance L. Pleasant, on or about March 22, 2021, did accept or offer to accept, directly or indirectly, anything of apparent or prospective value, with the intent to influence conduct, in relation to a position, employment or duty to any of the following persons: Ja’Lela James,” according to court documents.
A total bond was fixed at $100,000 for Pleasant.
According to Winnsboro Police Chief Will Pierce, Pleasant resigned his position Monday. He stayed active in the police department until then.
Pleasant was a 15-year veteran of Winnsboro Police Department where he carried the rank of lieutenant.
In a separate case, the grand jury indicted Berry on four counts of sexual battery and first degree rape.
The charges involve children under 13 years of age. No bond was set.
First degree rape carries a sentence of life at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Sexual battery carries up to not less than 25 years in prison with or without hard labor, without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
Additionally, the grand jury indicted Daniels on first degree rape.
The charges involve children under 13 years of age. No bond was set.
An indictment formally charges a person with a criminal offense. During an indictment proceeding, a grand jury determines that there is adequate basis for bringing criminal charges against a suspected criminal actor.
“Next step is to schedule for arraignment date within the next 60 days and set a pre-trial and trial date,” said Penny Douciere, Fifth Judicial District Attorney.
Fifth District Judge Clay Hamilton presided over the indictment hearings.
