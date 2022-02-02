Former Winnsboro Police officer Terrance Pleasant pled guilty to one count of abuse of office in Franklin Parish Fifth Judicial District Court Jan. 25.
The state dismissed public bribery count on a felony plea bargain agreement.
On the abuse of power, Pleasant received five years suspended and three years of supervised probation with a fine of $2,500 plus court costs.
The ex-WPD officer could have potentially received five years of prison for each charge.
The rulings were in connection with a 2021 incident in which Pleasant attempted to “coerce” a female.
According to court documents in the abuse of office indictment, “Terrance L. Pleasant, on or about March 22, 2021, being a public officer or public employee, did knowingly and intentionally use the authority of his office or position, directly or indirectly, to compel or coerce any person to provide the …services sought or the object of his desire.”
In the public bribery indictment, “Terrance L. Pleasant, on or about March 22, 2021, did accept or offer to accept, directly or indirectly, anything of apparent or prospective value, with the intent to influence conduct, in relation to a position, employment or duty,” according to court documents.
Pleasant was a 15-year veteran of WPD where he carried the rank of lieutenant.
