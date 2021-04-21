Public school students, faculty and staff will have a four-day work week for the 2020-21 academic year.
Franklin Parish School Board members unanimously approved the move in a special meeting April 15.
“We had time to answer any questions,” said Richard Kelly, School Board president. “It has been out in the public for awhile. Nobody has been majorly upset about it but expressing some concerns. We made the decision based on tangible data that is there to look at.”
The tangible data was 1,104 parent survey notes School Board officials sent home with students.
Out of the 1,104 notes, 905 parents (82 percent) were in favor of the four-day school week. One hundred ninety-nine parents (18 percent) were against it.
School Board officials also polled 426 employees. Ninety-three percent or 396, were in favor of the shortened week. Thirty employees, or seven percent, were against it.
At the end of the school year, School Board members will assess the truncated schedule and decide whether to renew or go back to five-day work weeks.
“This is going to be a one year trial,” said School Board member Eddie Ray Bryan. “We’ll go back and compare to a normal year. Not a COVID-19 year.”
Bryan said he received only two calls from Franklin Parish residents against the move.
“John and Jack Dailey told me their concerns over it,” Bryan said. “(John) said he would rather see a tax pass than go this route. They both were very supportive of our school system and education.”
Some benefits listed by the School Board of the four-day work week are the retainment and recruitment of certified employees, improvement of student and teacher attendance and cost savings.
Franklin Parish can now compete with neighboring parishes with a four-day work week on teacher recruitment, according to School Board documents.
The school system will have a decrease in the number of days a substitute teacher is in the classroom with a four-day work week, according to School Board documents.
Total cost savings for the school system is estimated to be $213,337, according to School Board documents.
Majority of the savings come from utilities at $120,502 followed by gasoline at $43,936, according to School Board documents.
Some School Board members suggested investing the money saved in the school system’s star staff.
“We need to look at the folks that are teaching everyday,” said School Board member Danny Davis. “The money we are going to save, we need to give back.”
Gullatt said his administration would investigate awarding avenues.
“I don’t want to get into all that before we put the cart in front of the horse,” said School Superintendent John Gullatt. “But, we will see what the savings will be, and then we will have the ability to see what we can put in.”
Critics of the abbreviated work week point to food insecurity, poor academic performance and increase in juvenile crime.
According to a 2017 study by Oklahoma State Department of Health, the change can especially be tough on lower-income families who may have trouble paying childcare on the days students no longer have class.
Public school students will go from 7:30 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for a total of 8 hours and 15 minutes per day.
Gullatt said it will take employees to make the abridged schedule work.
“We hope the overwhelming amount of employees that voted in favor will work hard at making it work,” Gullatt said.
