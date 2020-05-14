Four of the seven COVID-19 deaths in Franklin Parish have been residents in local nursing homes, said Shane Scott, coroner’s office spokesperson.
“The situation was never out of control,” Scott said. “Franklin Parish facilities started taking precautions before they had a known case but this was an inevitable reality.”
Scott listed several factors leading to the residents’ deaths.
“Nursing home residents live closely together,” Scott said. “They likely have underlying conditions and that makes them vulnerable to life-threatening complications.”
Scott declined to release the nursing home names where the patients lived.
“The state health department stopped sharing this data with the public last month,” Scott said. “It is my understanding they have reversed their course, and will start releasing data again on Monday. That would include the names of the facilities affected, the number of cases they have and their deaths if any.”
Meanwhile, a 69-year-old Wisner man was the seventh Franklin Parish resident to die from coronavirus complications.
He was receiving treatment in an Ouachita Parish hospital. The elderly gentleman was admitted on April 26 and passed away at the hospital May 10.
The decedent was hospitalized with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and suffered from underlying medical conditions.
