A fourth COVID-19 related death has been reported to the Louisiana Department Health (LDH), according to the May 7 noon report.
Reported cases rose to 145 in Franklin Parish, according to the LDH with a total of 873 tests administered. A vast majority of tests have been commercially performed.
Richland Parish reported 91 COVID-19 cases with one death while Caldwell Parish had 41 cases, according to LDH.
To the south, Catahoula Parish reported 46 COVID-19 cases, and Concordia Parish totaled 42 reported cases, according to LDH.
Reported cases rose slightly to three in Tensas Parish, and Madison Parish reported eight cases, according to LDH.
Statewide, 30,652 cases were reported to LDH with 20,316 “presumed” recovered as of May 2. People succumbing to the virus numbered 2,135 with 73 “probable” deaths.
Additionally, 1,432 COVID-19 patients were in Louisiana hospitals with 189 of those on ventilators, according to LDH.
More than 200,000 tests, both state and commercial, have been administered in Louisiana.
