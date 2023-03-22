REPRESENTATIVES OF the Franklin Parish Activity Center met with Grindstone Construction for a pre-construction meeting March 2. Those in attendance were Frog Crain, Adam Faulk, Trent Englerth, Howie Robinson, Chad Parks and Sam Sheppard. See related story on page 1A. (Submitted photo)
Phase II construction for the Rawhide Robinson Franklin Parish Activity Center (FPAC) began Monday, according to Sam Sheppard, economic development coordinator, Winnsboro Main Street director
Completion date was set for August in a pre-construction meeting with Grindstone Construction held March 2. Also in the informative meeting was a discussion of timeline and various details regarding Phase II. The Monroe company was awarded the center’s construction contract in a Franklin Parish Police Jury meeting Dec. 8, 2022. Their $1.3 million was the apparent low bid.
Phase II construction called for a front parking lot, perimeter fencing, holding pen and for repair of drainage issues on the complex. The construction also includes a 50-foot bonnet on the complex’s north end.
Phase II was bankrolled through $1.5 million in Capital Outlay funds. The Police Jury also agreed to offset any monetary shortfall with American Rescue Fund Act (ARPA) money.
“Our committee, the Winnsboro Main Street Economic Committee, has been heavily involved in this project as we see the potential of the center being an economic driver for our parish once all phases of construction are completed,” Sheppard said.
The first phase was the pavilion’s planning and construction and totaled some $1.3 million. It was financed through Capitol Outlay money.
With the first phase completed several years ago, the Activity Center has hosted events ranging from horse shows, tractor pulls and rodeo clinics, but Activity Center proponents said the different range of events could be more.
Adam Faulk, an activity center board member, said in a previous Sun interview it had been a “a long, drawn out process” to get to this point, but in the end “it’ll all be worth it.”
When the Activity Center is complete, Faulk said it will be able to draw in tax dollars with event participants spending at area restaurants, shopping centers and hotels.
The FPAC board, with support of the Police Jury, will be seeking additional state funding this year to complete Phase III of the project, Sheppard said.
Phase III calls for the construction of concession stands and restrooms.
Chad Parks with PDG Engineering is the firm overseeing the project. Howie Robinson is the Police Jury member involved with the project. Adam Faulk is the FPAC board president.
FPAC is located north of Winnsboro on La. Hwy 15. The facility will be closed until further notice. Only authorized personnel will be allowed on the property until competition of construction.
“We appreciate the understanding of the public as the construction moves forward,” Sheppard said.
