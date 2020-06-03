Franklin Parish High School graduation will be held June 8 beginning at 6 p.m. on Patriot Field.
FPHS’s initial graduation ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graduates will be seated in the bleachers while friends and families will be situated on the field, said Brian Gunter, FPHS principal. Each graduate was given four tickets to give family and friends and seating will be in line with social distancing guidelines. Attendees will also be required to wear face masks.
In case of inclement weather, Gunter said plans are being made to move the ceremony to another location or possible postponement.
FPHS will be graduating 177 seniors. Valedictorians for this year are Camryn Day, Kemper Cloessner and Madison Cardin. Salutatorians are Kristian January, Ashley Dumore and Kelsey Horath.
Family Community Christian School and Franklin Academy held its ceremonies on May 22 and May 16 respectively. FCCS hosted a private graduation, and FA held a drive-in graduation for its seniors.
FCCS valedictorians were Mason Bordelon, John Riley Graham and Madison Parker. Jacob Rowan was selected salutatorian for FCCS.
FA valedictorian was Ben Lockard, and its salutatorian was Sean Dean.
Meanwhile, a project spotlighting area seniors continues in downtown Winnsboro.
In “Seniors of 2020: We See You,” 150 8 x 10 pictures and 53 banners are displayed in downtown Winnsboro merchants’ windows. The project is headed by Kay LaFrance, Winnsboro Main Street coordinator.
“The pictures and banners are not in any particular order,” LaFrance said. “We want people to explore and find where their student’s banner or picture is. When the student finds their picture they are more than welcome to go into the business and write their name on the picture. This will be like a scavenger hunt.”
“Seniors of 2020: We See You” will run through mid-June.
