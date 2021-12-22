A two-vehicle automobile accident Monday afternoon left one Franklin Parish teenager dead and another hospitalized in critical condition.
Logan Temple, 17, of Wisner and a senior at Franklin Parish High School, died in a crash on US Hwy 80 at the intersection of Stubbs-Vinson Road in Ouachita Parish shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police.
A juvenile passenger in the automobile Temple was driving who was also a FPHS senior was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to a Louisiana State Police Troop F report. The passenger was properly restrained.
At press time Tuesday, the juvenile passenger remained in critical condition.
An initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by Temple, was traveling south on Stubbs-Vinson Road when he failed to yield to the stop sign at the intersection with US Hwy 80, according to the Troop F report. The Civic was struck in the driver side door by a 2020 Mack dump truck traveling west on US Hwy 80.
Temple, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The dump truck’s driver was not injured in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained from Temple and will be submitted for analysis.
Temple was a member of the FPHS Patriot marching band.
“Our hearts at FPHS go out to the Temple family,” said Rebecca Bonner, FPHS principal. “We’re just devastated by the news. He was such a sweet young man. We are also praying for Kasidy and her family.”
Bonner said FPHS would have grief counselors on hand when students and faculty return to school after Christmas vacation.
“In a situation like this, we are going to take the lead from the family and do whatever we can do,” Bonner said.
Additionally, a candlelight vigil is scheduled for Temple is scheduled after Christmas at FPHS.
In 2021, Troop F has investigated 57 fatal crashes resulting in 68 deaths.
