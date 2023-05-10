bryany.jpeg

SCHOOL BOARD President Eddie Ray Bryan, right, presents a monetary award to Franklin Parish High School student Dillan Bryant, center, in recognition of Bryant making a score of 32 on the ACT. The award was sponsored by Bryan. Looking on is DeLayne Donnell, curriculum director, with the Franklin Parish school system. The award was presented during the School Board’s meeting held May 2. (Sun photo by Marcy Thompson)

Student accomplishments and recognition of personnel took center stage at the Franklin Parish School Board’s regular meeting held May 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.