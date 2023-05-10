Student accomplishments and recognition of personnel took center stage at the Franklin Parish School Board’s regular meeting held May 2.
During the meeting the School Board recognized a student who earned a high score on the ACT, visual art students in the Talented Arts Program and employees of the month.
Franklin Parish High School senior Dillan Bryant, who scored 32 on the ACT, was introduced by DeLayne Donnell, curriculum director, who noted that the curriculum-based exam scores can range from one to 36, with the scores in the United States averaging 19.8 and in Louisiana, 18.1. She pointed out that only 4.6 percent score 30 or above.
In 2008 the School Board began recognizing Franklin Parish High School students who had scored 30 or higher while attending the parish school.
“He is our first student that we ever recognized for scoring a 32,” Donnell said of Bryant.
She also noted that Bryant maintained a GPA of 3.92 while being active in the Talented Arts theater program and a frequent performer in Princess Theatre productions.
In honor of his accomplishing the high ACT score, Bryant was presented a cash award of $500 which was sponsored by School Board President Eddie Ray Bryan.
“It is not a scholarship, so you can spend it any way you want,” Donnell told the senior who is to graduate from FPHS on Friday.
Donnell also recognized Michael Young, who was the first recipient of the local award, and is now principal of Baskin School.
Shelby Kiper Burns introduced students who were winners in the recent Talented Visual Arts showcase which was presented on April 28 at Princess Theatre’s Princess Room. Students in grades 1-12 put their art on display and winners were chosen by popular vote. A related story and photos can be found in this week’s edition of The Franklin Sun on Page 7A.
In addition, school personnel selected as teachers and support personnel of the month were introduced by Brian Gunter, instructional supervisor. The honorees are Kamille Sparks, Crowville, Elementary Teacher of the Month; Kassie Trisler, Gilbert, Middle School Teacher of the Month; Jayclyn Blunt, Horace G. White; High School Teacher of the Month; and Darron Mikell, Horace G. White, Support Personnel of the Month.
Highlighting the business portion of the School Board’s meeting was approval of a one-time payment to teachers and support personnel for pandemic services. The payments to be received this month will go to those who were employed as of May 1.
Certified employees are to receive $2,000 while support personnel will receive $1,000.
In another financial matter, one related to tax revenue, the School Board approved millages which are unchanged from the previous amounts. The millages include Aid to Education, 4.540 mils; Constitutional, 4.620 mills; Renovation and Operation, 15.67 mils, for a total millage of $24.83 mils to be levied in support of the parish school system.
The School Board also agreed to accept the bids from Associated Food Equipment for various cafeteria equipment, including new serving lines for three schools including FPHS. The total cost for the equipment is around $279,000.
The financial reports presented to the Franklin Parish School Board for the period ending April 30 indicated $2,933,298 net excess in the General Fund.
Total revenue for the same period was reported at $22,620, 453.69, with expenses totaling $19,687,155.
During the meeting School Board members also approved changing the Fund Balances policy to state that the minimum fund balance for the General Fund should not drop below 10 percent of the General Fund’s total annual expenditures.
While Ellen Lane, business manager, noted that revenues were up from what they were last year, expenses, particularly with regard to utilities, are also up.
“A good part of this is still due to the increase in utilities,” she said.
Touching on sales tax collections following a question from board member Alaina Nichols about where things might stand with in regard to what is known as the 13th check issued to school personnel, Supt. John Gullatt noted, “Our collections were right about where they were (from the previous year).”
During his report, Gullatt also noted that graduation ceremonies were upcoming and that banners are to be put up with photographs of the graduating seniors. The tradition started during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been continued by the school system. The banners are expected to go on display today (Wednesday) along La. Hwy. 15.
During the president’s report, Bryan expressed appreciation to teachers and others who work in the school system.
“We do appreciate very, very much the job that they do. They are the ones out their doing it, in the trenches, so to speak,” Bryan said.
He also commended the success of students who were honored.
“We had several awards tonight – the ACT and the 32 score – so impressive, very impressive and the work that went into that over the years to be able to do that,” Bryan said.
He said the accomplishments said a lot about the support that goes on from those behind students, including support from their families.
