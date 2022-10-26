The Franklin Parish Police Jury voted in a special-called meeting Monday, Oct. 24, to accept the bid of Durable Piling Restoration of Marksville to perform work on the Bobby Woods Road bridge.
The bid for the work totaled $42,277, with about $1,200 to go to Ken McManus Engineering to oversee the project.
After some discussion on whether to proceed with a work order only, or a work order and contract, the members agreed to add the contract as an extra protection.
Juror Howie Robinson said he was told by the company that if the work order was issued without a contract, work could begin quickly, and expressed concern that time required to add a contract might cause a delay.
But Police Jury President James Harris, as well as Ken McManus, engineer, both expressed that a contract would be advisable.
“That kind of job, with that much traffic on it, we need to make somebody liable besides us,” Harris said.
Parish Superintendent Stephen Smith asked if the contract would stipulate there is a clause that the company would be liable for a specific period of time.
“You want some warranty on it?” Robinson asked, clarifying.
“Yes,” Smith answered.
The Police Jury voted unanimously to proceed with a contract and purchase order in place.
The work is expected to begin within about six days after the paperwork is completed.
The company has done work in Rapides and Union parishes, according to Robinson and Smith, and reportedly done a good job in those areas.
In another matter on the agenda for the special-called meeting, the Police Jury voted unanimously to rescind the recent hiring of Tyrone Arceneaux as a courthouse maintenance person.
The Police Jury also agreed to allow Smith to attend the Louisiana Parish Engineers and Supervisors Association Fall Conference in West Monroe.
Police Jury Member Gary Peters was absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.