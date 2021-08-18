Franklin Parish Police Jury officials will follow COVID-19 contingency plan originally set during last year’s outbreak.
Police Jury members agreed not to change guidelines at their regular meeting August 12.
The plan is meant to hamper the virus’ spread as local Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Franklin Parish. Under the contingency plan, there are four phases each based on virus numbers severity.
Phase I, the Police Jury’s current phase, calls for increase disinfecting and authorized use to wear face masks or protective gloves when handling public documents.
Under Phase II, the Police Jury offices will close to the public with notifications when they are open. Department heads will pick up their information in the lobby area, and appointments will be suspended unless it is an emergency.
During Phase III, offices will remain closed to the public and public functions. Building permits will be processed over the phone or email. At the end of the permit process, customers will be allowed inside the office for plan drop off and payment.
Public Works personnel will remain inside the office when engaging the public and are not allowed to “make stops at truck stops.” Road Department employees should also have limited to no interactions with the public. Maintenance Department employees are instructed to wear personal protection equipment (PPE) and try to limit personal interactions.
In Phase IV, all office functions would cease since Police Jury employees are not set up to work from home. Police Jury meeting functions such as meeting agendas, minutes, etc would be processed online with limited functionality.
Also in Thursday’s meeting, capital improvements were postponed at Charlie Stevens and Vick Clayton roads due to heavy traffic during harvest season. The postponement moves Henry Parker Road next up the list for chip-seal improvements.
Police Jury member Gary Peters also requested Slayton Road moved into Cypress Roads position.
The chip-seal listing for roads is as follows: Henry Parker, Charlie Stephens, Vic Clayton, Slayton, Bonner, Ogden Cemetery, Cypress, Tatum and Dean roads.
According to the list, 9.13 miles of roads at a cost of $332,833 will be chip sealed in Franklin Parish in 2021.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members lowered monthly campsite prices of Turkey Creek RV park outside of Wisner. Monthly rates are now $750 and $600 for senior citizens. The original campsite monthly rates were $1,500 and $900 for senior citizens.
In related news, Police Jury member Ricky Campbell resigned from the recreation committee at the meeting. Campbell did not give a reason for resigning. Police Jury member Rawhide Robinson took his place.
In other action, Paul Till was appointed constable for the District One vacancy.
Bush Road Bridge improvements were canceled with bank funds for improvements going toward Bobby Woods Road bridge enhancements.
Residents and property owners near McCain Bridge will be mailed a letter informing them the bridge load limit is now five tons. Due to the decreased load limit, garbage trucks and farm equipment will not be allowed to cross the bridge.
