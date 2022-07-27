Parish road improvements are forthcoming.
Police Jury members approved the work in their July 18 regular meeting.
Local roads scheduled for improvements were Pine Prairie, sections of Faulk and Moss, Dobber Glass, AJ Stephens, Lishman, Kenneth Barton, Sunflower and Tommy Moore roads. Additional roads scheduled for refurbishment were Canal Road in the Abe Lincoln Subdivision and the southend of Regan Loop.
In similar action, Police Jury members addressed drainage problems dealing with shoulder work on L.D. Knox Road.
The group instructed crews when road shoulders are bladed, they are to be rolled into the road and picked up prior to the roadway improvements and when corrections to the roads in Abe Lincoln Subdivision are made, the crew would return to L.D. Knox Road and correct the mistake.
In other road work, crews are to contact Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe, before shoulder and prep work begins on Lawson Road. McManus and the crew would discuss work that needs to be performed to insure adequate construction.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members agreed to temporarily skip L.D. Knox Road improvements until the delivery of a soil stabilizer. While waiting, improvements to Calhoun Road will be done.
Additionally, Franklin Parish Activity Center will be renamed Rawhide Robinson Activity Center after Police Jury member Rawhide Robinson who passed away Oct. 6, 2021.
Robinson, with his iconic cowboy hat, loved cows, chickens and camping. His love for outdoors and community inspired him to play an important role in the planning and construction of the activity center on La Hwy 15. The outdoor facility is currently in phase two of construction and will host many regional outdoor events for years to come.
Police Jury members also voted to appoint Police Jury President James Harris and Police Jury member Howie Robinson to the activity center committee.
The two Police Jury members will fill the void left by their fathers, Rev. Bo Harris and Rawhide Robinson.
Also, Police Jury members tabled a decision on Wisner’s request for 12 tons of cold mix asphalt until Police Jury member Leodis Norman speaks with Mayor Marc McCarty.
Wisner buys cold mix from the Police Jury, and the Jury delivered the load.
Public hearings will be held for Fowler and Charles McMahon roads.
Police Jury members will discuss lowering the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on Fowler Road and taking Charles McMahon Road out of the parish road system.
The Aug. 8 and Sept. 12 regular Police Jury meetings have been rescheduled for 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.