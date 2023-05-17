Franklin Parish Police Jury members have joined numerous Louisiana parishes in condemning and filing a lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Risk Rating 2.0.
A resolution stating Police Jury members stance on Risk Rating 2.0 was unanimously passed May 11 at their regular monthly meeting.
Risk Rating 2.0 analyzes each property’s flood risk, determines how close it is to water, how often it floods and the cost to rebuild. However, the Police Jury along with many other parish and state government organizations claim that information has not been released.
The resolution reads the Police Jury has, “grave concerns about the sounds of Risk Rating 2.0’s underlying methodology, its failure to properly take into account any of the numerous improvements Louisiana’s Levee Boards have made to the flood protection systems, and its catastrophic effect on Louisiana’s flood insurance rates and the ability of Louisiana’s homeowners to purchase flood insurance.”
As of May, flood insurance rates in Louisiana were still skyrocketing. FEMA released projections in April showing how much flood insurance rates could rise by state, city and zip code. In some cases, insurance rates hiked over 700 percentage.
On May 2, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise sent a letter to FEMA demanding the same transparency as well as documentation of communication between FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers on defining the risks, and all documents that show how many U.S. households’ flood insurance rates increased because of Risk Rating 2.0. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer and 49 other colleagues also signed the letter.
The Police Jury resolution goes on to read: “FEMA has denied and continues to deny the efforts of those who are trying to protect their interests, the interests of their members, the interests of many Louisiana industries, and the interests of Louisiana citizens, making what is supposed to be ‘Equity in Action’ an inequitable program across the entire State of Louisiana.”
Additionally, Police Jury members approved the spending of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds totaling some $16,000 to repair or replace light fixtures and poles at Nolan Norman Park in Wisner.
One pole and light will be replaced through insurance funds. According to Police Jury member Leodis Norman, the fixtures and poles were damaged by a storm.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members approved enlisting the help of Amazing Grace Ministry participants to assist officials in parish-wide beaver trapping.
Amazing Grace Ministry is a local faith-based rehabilitation program that houses and treats men who are battling addictions. After three months of intensive, nightly Bible study programs, participants are employed locally and continue to go to church three to four nights a week.
In other action, Police Jury members approved the Franklin Parish Tourism request for a bass tournament to be held at Turkey Creek Recreation area and installing a dock at the area’s boat ramp. The installation is in preparation for the 2015 draw down scheduled in 2025 by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Earlier in the meeting, Police Jury members adopted the 2023 parish millage rates.
The 2023 millage rates are as follows:
Parish Alimony (GF) (In) 1.63
Parish Alimony (GF) (Out) 3.26
Council On Aging 2.07
Courthouse Maintenance 4.08
Drainage 11.19
Health Unit / Mosquito 3.3
Library 7.67
Road equipment and salaries 4.27
Fire District II 10.53
Fire District III 15.04
Fire District IV 10.66
Crowville Fire District 4.02
Hospital Service District No. 1 13.07
Fire District V 10.03
