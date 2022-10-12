Police Jury public works committee members will recommend passing a resolution in support of a Crowville walking trail at the regular meeting scheduled for Thursday.
The group discussed the resolution Monday morning with Friends of Crowville organizer Nick Poulos. Friends of Crowville, a non-profit group, has been instrumental in the grant application process to potentially fund the project.
“It is quite an extensive project,” said Ken McManus with McManus Engineering Consultants in the meeting.
Friends of Crowville, along with the Franklin Parish Police Jury, are applying for a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) to fund the walking trail.
TAP, a federal program, that provides funding for a variety of generally smaller-scale transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities; construction of turnouts, overlooks, and viewing areas. It also funds community improvements such as historic preservation and vegetation management, environmental mitigation related to storm water and habitat connectivity, recreational trails, safe routes to school projects and vulnerable road user safety assessments.
Poulos said Friends of Crowville is working closely with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LDOTD) because the pathway was located on 95 percent of LDOTD’s right-of-ways. Also, LDOTD is the administrator of TAP funding.
“We are trying to provide an application to the Department to Transportation at the state level,” Poulos said. “The state has funds that are available from the feds that are for improving safety on streets in rural areas.”
The potential walking trail will run from Bush’s Curve to Longview Road. Only the Cyprus Street and old football field portions will be on Franklin Parish Police Jury land.
According to Poulos, the recommended resolution should state, “the parish people out walking need to be safe and that if there is a way to provide existing safety on the state highways that is what you are for.”
Initially, the funding match was 25 percent but because Crowville is classified as a rural community the match would only be five percent, according to Poulos.
“How do we fund the five percent?” Asked Poulos, answering his own question. “We fund the five percent through private donations or a capital outlay that Ken (McManus) is working on.”
According to Poulos, LDOTD also wants a TAP pilot program.
“They want to be able to partner with a parish or municipality to put resources in a community, so they can draw up a best-practices guide,” he said.
In another Crowville project, Public Works committee members will recommend to the full Police Jury a cooperative endeavor agreement with Friends of Crowville to upgrade and enlarge Crowville’s community center.
The community center serves as a voting precinct. Council On Aging uses the facility, and several events throughout the year are held at the center.
The Police Jury with the Friends of Crowville will be co-applicants for Capital Outlay money for the center.
