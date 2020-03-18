The Franklin Parish Police Jury decided on numerous public works issues at its regular meeting, March 12.
A hardship drive request was declined on L.R. Hatton Road due to the cost of repairs not complying to standards under the hardship drive ordinance and the person requesting did not own the property.
Another hardship drive request was approved on La. Hwy 868 after police jurors decided all of the information complied with their standards.
Franklin Parish Police Jury’s hardship ordinance states, “assistance to be rendered under this policy is limited to the grading, graveling and maintaining of a road not to exceed quarter mile in length and/or 25 yards of washed gravel, not to be spread unless approved by the parish superintendent and public works committee.”
A public hearing will be held next month pertaining to a request to remove a portion of Jones Landing Road.
Police Jury members also approved turnaround requests at Deer Creek and Crockett Point roads.
Additionally, police jurors set a limit of $10 to $15 per meal per inmate while working for the Police Jury.
“We can only charge at certain places,” said Sam Wiggins, Police Jury secretary / treasurer. “We can look at setting up accounts at other places.”
Meanwhile, Police Jury members tabled a request to take a 1,077 foot portion of Mallard Lane into the parish road system.
There is one house on the road and in order to put the road into the system it would have to be widened and graded.
While tabled, Police Jury officials will investigate to see if it could be repaired under a hardship drive request.
In other action, Police Jury members are reviewing possible changes in garbage collection for disable persons.
Under the changes, those taking advantage of disabled garbage collection will have to fill out an application on an annual basis.
Currently, the Police Jury along with Waste Connections provides a curbside garbage collection service for eligible people with disabilities or injuries. If a resident is within 10 feet of the public roadway and the resident does not have someone living with him or her who is capable of putting the garbage cart out, they may be eligible for this service at no extra cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.