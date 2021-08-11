Franklin Parish Police Jury members will decide whether to move forward or reject a $1.5 million proposal for further improvements of the Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer district.
Recommendation to approve the proposal was made at Police Jury’s agenda meeting Monday morning and will now go before the full Police Jury Thursday.
If the application is approved by Police Jury members, it will be submitted to the Water Sector Commission. The $1.5 million will be used for rehabilitation of its collection system, headworks, a generator at the waste water treatment plant and a collection system for new customers.
With Police Jury approval, a Water Sector Commission application requesting money for improvements must be sent to the Baton Rouge group by September 24.
Legislators steered $300 million in federal coronavirus aid for improvements to rehab Louisiana’s aging public water supply with the Water Sector Commission deciding on what projects are funded.
The state has nearly 1,300 water systems and half are operating off structures that are more than 50 years old. A 2018 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study suggested Louisiana’s 20-year funding needs for drinking water infrastructure topped $7 billion.
Lawmakers also want to make a list of Louisiana’s most fragile water systems and the problems more understandable through a new grading system. It would require the Department of Health to develop a grading system from A through F, similar to the way the education department grades public schools.
If approved for the funding, the Police Jury would have to put up a 25 percent match. American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used for the match.
Meanwhile, funding for Dummy Line and WPA roads have been submitted for capital outlay funding, however, no funds have been allocated to these roads, according to Ken McManus with McManus Engineering.
Heavy agricultural equipment traffic and the central location of the roads were reasons funding were being sought.
“The way they’re situated in the center part of the parish and connected to state roads (road improvements) would be an economic benefit,” said McManus.
Improvement suggestions would be a hot-mix patch one-half the roadway or the entire width for deteriorated areas.
“In many areas this may be from 100 feet to 500 feet long,” McManus said. “The plan is not to patch a pothole, but to overlay longer stretches of damaged road.”
Additionally, public works and finance committee members discussed options on purchasing a large debris chipper for Winnsboro’s debris landfill.
If approved, the Police Jury would partner with Winnsboro on the purchase of a chipper and improvements on the debris landfill. Committee members also discussed hauling the organic waste to a landfill in Monroe.
In other business, Police Jury members will hear from residents on Claborn, Dobber Glass and Buster Robbins road during the regular meeting Thursday.
It was also announced during the public works committee meeting that Department of Transportation officials dropped the load limit to five tons at McCain Bridge. The bridge is located on New Zion Road.
The new load limit will not allow a garbage truck and farm equipment to travel over it.
Police Jury officials said they would take another look at the bridge’s structure when the water goes down to see if they could help the bridge’s stability.
