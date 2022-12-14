Grindstone Construction LLC was apparent low bidder for Rawhide Robinson Activity Center’s Phase II construction.
The Police Jury awarded the Monroe company the contract at their regular Dec. 8 meeting. Grindstone Construction’s bid was approximately $1.3 million for the work.
Phase II construction calls for a front parking lot, perimeter fencing, holding pen and for repair of drainage issues on the complex. The construction also includes a 50-foot bonnet on the complex’s north end.
Phase II will be bankrolled through $1.5 million in Capital Outlay funds. The Police Jury also agreed to offset any monetary shortfall with American Rescue Fund Act (ARPA) money.
The first phase was the pavilion’s planning and construction and totaled some $1.3 million. It was financed through Capitol Outlay money and Chad Parks, of Design Plus Consulting Engineers, was over design plans.
Phase III calls for the construction of concession stands and restrooms.
With the first phase completed several years ago, the Activity Center has hosted events ranging from horse shows, tractor pulls and rodeo clinics, but Activity Center proponents said the different range of events could be more.
Adam Faulk, an activity center board member, said it had been a “a long, drawn out process” to get to this point, but in end “it’ll all be worth it.”
When the Activity Center is complete, Faulk said it will be able to draw in tax dollars with event participants spending at area restaurants, shopping centers and hotels.
The Activity Center is located north of Winnsboro on La. Hwy 15.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members approved the engineering proposal for the Ash Slough Drainage improvements.
According to the proposal, improvements to the parish’s major drainage will take place in two phases.
Planning and design for the application will be phase one of the improvements. Engineers will assist in preparing the application process, obtaining topographic surveys, project design, performing hydraulics and hydrology studies, obtaining permits and performing additional surveys.
Phase two will be the actual construction of the improvements.
In August, the Louisiana Watershed Initiative program awarded the Police Jury $504,949 to “rescope and refine changes to the project that will improve the projected performance and outcomes.”
Meanwhile, the Police Jury members approved their 2023 budget.
According to the 2023 budget, general fund is expected to generate $911,083 while expenses total $909,865.
Ad valorem taxes are the largest source of revenues for the general fund, totaling $280,000 followed by occupational license fees at $220,000.
The general fund is expected to record $127,000 in state fund revenues while producing $147,000 in “other financing sources,” according to the 2023 budget. Other financing sources include mosquito abatement and transfers in.
Another major source of income in general fund is administrative fees which came to $95,000 and $69,580 in fire insurance rebates.
Expenses for the proposed 2023 budget’s general fund total $909,865.
Police jurors’ salaries are taken out of the general fund and amount to $134,000.
The general fund also bankrolls the Police Jury’s finance and administrative department. The budget shows total expenses for the department, including salaries, retirement and insurance, at $294,024.
The Police Jury is expected to spend $144,997 in public safety, $115,750 in judicial and $35,221 in elections, all coming out of general fund.
The proposed budget shows a general fund balance of approximately $1.12 million.
In addition to the general fund, the budget features a road and bridge fund. The road and bridge fund has the Police Jury spending $3.2 million while taking in $3.8 million, according to the proposed budget.
The Police Jury has budgeted $886,500 in salaries, $650,000 in capital improvements, $486,041 in regular maintenance and $225,000 in equipment.
Largest revenue source for road and bridge, according to the proposed budget, is sales tax proceeds totaling approximately $2.7 million.
Other road and bridge revenue is Union Church Road income at $381,396, special grants revenue at $200,000, parish transportation at $292,000 and LGAP funds at $95,000.
Additionally, Police Jury members tabled a request to remove Cotton Field Road while approving the removal of 277 feet from the end of DeBlieux Road from the parish road system.
The group also approved beer permit renewals to Jonsey’s Trak, Circle M Sales, LDV Country Store, K&L Store, Twin Oaks Country Club and Fuel Trac.
