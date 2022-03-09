A three-year road refurbishment plan was approved by Franklin Parish Police Jury members Monday night in a special-called meeting.
Capitol improvement money totaling approximately $650,000 each year will be used to fund road improvements. The plan passed after a lengthy discussion on the damaged roads’ list position.
“All of us as Jury members know our problem areas,” said Police Jury President James Harris. “My opinion is we must address problem areas first.”
Police Jury member Howie Robinson agreed with Harris.
“I’m kind of the same way,” Robinson said. “When the list first came out, I only had one road in the top 12 after we agreed I had some of the worst roads.”
The new three-year priority list was first introduced to Police Jury members in their February 2021 meeting. Repairing of roads was based on a point system under the list. Road projects received points if connected to a state highway, high road population, estimated cost, project length and cost effectiveness. The more points a road received, the higher up on the list it would be placed.
Police Jury members submitted roads to the roads superintendent. Engineers and the roads superintendent ranked the roads using the point system.
Police Jury members estimated repairs on the first five to six roads on the list would be completed this year.
The roads are: French Turn Road from La. Hwy 577 to La Hwy 555, McCaleb Road, Holland Drive from Pine Rd to Colonial Rd., Abe Lincoln Subdivision, L.D. Knox Road and Lawson Road from La. Hwy 17 to La. Hwy 577.
Roads seven through 12 are: two portions of Calhoun Road, Roberts Road, Clyde Weems Road, Pine Prairie Road, Ellis Lane and Dummy Line Road.
Additionally, money from the maintenance fund will be used to perform various road repairs throughout the parish.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members denied to request to repair a resident’s truck after it was damaged while traveling on Oak Grove Church Road.
