Franklin Parish Police Jury members approved 2022 millage rates in their regular meeting, May 12.
The following are Franklin Parish’s 2022 millage rates:
Parish Alimony (In) 1.63
Parish Alimony (Out) 3.26
Parish alimony is used to bolster the general fund. (In) is in Winnsboro corporate limits while (Out) is throughout the parish.
Council on Aging 2.07
Courthouse maintenance 4.08
Drainage 11.19
Equipment 8.14
Health Unit / mosquito 3.3
Library 7.67
Road Eq & Salary 4.27
Fire District II 10.53
Fire District III 15.04
Fire District IV 10.66
Crowville Fire District 4.02
Hospital Service District No.1 13.07
Fire District V 10.03
In related news, Police Jury members once again called for an equipment tax renewal to be put on the November ballot. The renewal is a five-year 8.12 millage worth an estimated $869,857.
Parish voters previously shot down the renewal in 2020 and 2021 elections. It was shot down in a 2020 election by 52 percent (4,496) votes. In 2021, parish voters opposed it fifty-one percent (683) while 48 percent (639) voted in favor.
Additionally, Police Jury members will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a down payment on asphalt tanks at the parish barn.
Asphalt distribution equipment, especially holding tanks, needed to be upgraded, according to information presented at an April public works meeting.
Asphalt holding tanks located at the Police Jury’s parish barn were old with heaters not working properly. In the past, committee members received quotes for new tanks totaling approximately $130,000.
Meanwhile, parish road crews will begin using a 2-shot chip seal instead of hot mix.
Hot chip seal is a two-step process which is the combination of chip seal followed by a open-graded hot mix overlay. Chip seal is used to both seal and level roadways which exhibit moderate to heavy cracking and which are also in need of re-profiling.
In other action, Police Jury members approved children at play signs on Mercer Road; approved Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative (NELPCO) to cut down a dead tree within the intersection of Nelson and Oliver roads; and approved the placement of a 25 mile-per-hour speed limit sign on Roy D. Reeves Road.
