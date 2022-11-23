Police Jury members are taking steps to prohibit the sale of kratom within Franklin Parish.
The group has scheduled a public hearing Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. to hear public comment about a possible ordinance that would outlaw the sale of kratom. They scheduled the hearing at their Nov. 17 regular meeting.
In their Sept. 13 meeting, Baskin aldermen unanimously banned the substance. Mangham aldermen are also looking into banning kratom which can be bought over the counter at many stores.
Kratom is an herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree grown in Southeast Asia, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kratom’s liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
But, Mayo Clinic researchers who have studied kratom think its side effects and safety problems more than offset any potential benefits.
Poison control centers in the United States received about 1,800 reports involving use of kratom from 2011 through 2017, including reports of death. About half of these exposures resulted in serious negative outcomes such as seizures and high blood pressure.
Five of the seven infants who were reported to have been exposed to kratom went through withdrawal, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kratom has been classified as possibly unsafe when taken orally.
Leading the charge to ban kratom was Sheriff Kevin Cobb, who spoke to Police Jury members during their meeting.
“We have received a lot of complaints from our local rehabilitation centers,” Cobb said. “They are seeing a lot of people and getting a lot of calls from individuals talking about this specific product.”
Companies are marketing kratom toward a younger crowd and an alternative to other drugs.
“It is marketed as being an alternative to fentanyl, heroin and products such as that but the truth is people are using them in addition to drugs,” Cobb said. “They are creating an addiction, and it is readily available.”
There is talk of lawmakers in Louisiana’s legislature authoring a bill prohibiting the sale of kratom statewide.
In Mississippi, House members for the second consecutive year appear on track to pass legislation that would make kratom illegal.
House Drug Policy Committee Chairman Lee Yancey during the 2022 session authored legislation banning the product. The Mississippi House approved the bill 81-30, but it died in the Senate.
“These things are manufactured and produced in a way that is marketed as a safe alternative or a safe product that people can use,” Cobb said. “This is an opioid-type product that gives some of the same reactions of that of a opium-type drugs. This is something we are seeing people getting addicted to and using large amounts.”
Cobb said he and his officers are trying to protect young people and the Franklin Parish residents from products such as kratom.
“As much as we can stay ahead of this stuff, we will,” Cobb said. “These products are being pushed to our young people. We are just trying to make a difference by opposing these products. I am personally opposed to all of them.”
