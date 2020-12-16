Franklin Parish Police Jury grader operators have been working on some private drives thinking they were public roadways.
During their regular meeting Thursday night, Police Jury members discussed the matter in detail saying employees should be better informed and have a parish map.
“We got some roads in the parish system that are not being graded, and we have them that aren’t supposed to be graded but are being graded,” said Police Juror Gary Peters. “I think we are failing our guys if we don’t let them ride with whoever works that district and those roads. That one there is private – that one there is public.”
Franklin Parish Police Jury employs four grader operators who operate in four different zones. The zones are not split up by police juror’s district but by directional areas.
Operators grade a total of 500 miles of gravel roads and work the shoulders on chip seal roads. They also smooth roads out when culverts are installed.
Different color signs differentiate roads being public or private. In the parish, blue signs are public roads while white signs are private roads. But, Police Jury members said some signs are missing.
Three specific road ways were discussed in the meeting related to graders.
At Boeuf River Church Road, Police Jury members agreed to add footage to the parish road log system after a grader operator maintained a drive way section more than three years.
“We grade that road, but did he grade that driveway,” said Sam Wiggins, secretary / treasurer. “If this is the case, we have been maintaining it for over three years, so it is part of this parish road system. You need to officially make it part of your footage.”
Franklin Parish Police Jury members agreed to repair a portion of Author Nelson Road after a grader operator mistakenly worked the driveway leaving it with ruts.
Administrators drafted an agreement with property owners acknowledging the Jury properly repaired it with one load of rock and grading.
Police Jury members agreed to improve drainage on Pig Walters Road but denied a request to take the road into the parish system.
Jurors said the road had not been maintained for 10 years. Private roads must be brought up to code by the owner before it is considered to be put into the parish road system, according to the Police Jury’s ordinance.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved its 2021 budget with a projected overall income of $9.7 million.
Projected general fund balance for 2021 is $572,934.57, according to budget numbers. Income totaled $1.103 million and expenses amounted to $1.119 million showing an excess in expenses of $15,271.35.
The Police Jury also looks to close out 2020 with a fund balance of $10.8 million and expenses amounting to $9.1 million in all funds.
In other business, the Police Jury agreed to move forward in the cleanup process of nuisance properties.
Letters have been mailed giving property owners 10 days to begin the cleanup process. Assistant Secretary-Treasurer Karah Lochbrunner said only one property owner contacted the Police Jury.
The Police Jury will now vote in a future meeting to possibly clean the properties or have a contractor clean them. If that happens, the owner would be charged the cost on their property taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.