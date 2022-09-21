The Franklin Parish School Board’s consolidated ending budget for the 2021-22 year showed expenses exceeded revenues by just over $232,000 in the general fund.
The consolidated ending budget also reflected an estimated unreserved beginning balance of $6,596,304, and an estimated unreserved ending balance of $7,472,847.
Rebecca Boquet, who serves as the parish school system’s business manager, reported the deficit during the board’s regular meeting held Thursday, Sept. 15.
Boquet had been preparing the board for what the final budget might reveal during her financial reports at previous meetings.
Rising costs for everything from fuel to utilities and insurance, coupled with expenses which occurred as the result of accidents, including one which involved a school bus transporting children to an off-campus event, added to the uptick in expenses.
“We were going along fairly well with our finances until we had an accident that’s costing us a pretty good bit of money, so I had to report some expenses related to that. So, that did put us in deficit and I am required to notify you that we are reporting a deficit,” Boquet said.
At the School Board’s recent agenda meeting, Boquet reported that workmen’s compensation claims had cost the system over $431,000.
Boquet told members of the board at that time that she was doing her best to get most of that expense taken care of this year, rather than extending it, “so we can move on and look to better times.”
Boquet said the deficit may end up looking a little bit less than that, but said the number is close to what has to be reported to the state on Annual Financial Report (AFR).
“Part of that $232,000 is $69,354 that went to charter schools,” Boquet said. But Boquet said that amount “could be worse” as the amount has been higher in the past.
“Operationally we are ok, but you will again notice that we had $1,272,000 in indirect costs, and that’s mostly from (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) ESSER funds,” Boquet said.
Normally she said the amount would be around $400,000, and adjustments will have to be made to funding as that source of additional income comes to an end.
Board President Richard Kelly asked how many additional students it would take to make up for the $200,000, reflecting on student counts which affect school revenue.
Boquet said each child is awarded $4-$5,000 and it would take around 50 additional students to make up for the money. State Minimum Foundation Funds (MFP) are awarded based on student count.
The ending budget showed the school system’s general fund posted $25,096,225 with $3,559,626 coming from local sources, another $60,529 from state sources other than MFP, and $20,141,412 from MFP. Federal sources contributed $62,618.
Expenses totaled $25,328,610.
Expenditures for instruction totaled $14,148,872, while support services totaled $10,989,169. Included in that figure is $2,371,232 for operation and maintenance, and $2,864,294 for student transportation.
The total cost for operation of non-instructional services was shown as $121,215, which includes $112,815 for food service.
Highlighted as “other uses of funds” was the amount of $69,354, which is the amount Boquet told the board was attributed to charter school payments.
When the numbers were compiled, expenses exceeded revenue by $232,384.
In another financial matter, the School Board approved the Compliance Questionnaire related to the annual audit report.
On a brighter note, Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb gave the School Board an update on Franklin Parish MERIT which is offering after school tutoring and recreation for school age young people and also offering programs for adults with disabilities.
Cobb had initially requested the use of school facilities for the program, but during COVID those plans were set aside. Later the Sheriff’s Office was able to purchase a building in Winnsboro at 6963 Prairie Road which now serves as the MERIT center.
Cobb urged members of the board to stop by and see the program at work.
Currently sessions are offered from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday for adults with disabilities; 12 - 2:00 p.m. Monday for students in Grades 6-10; 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday for Adults with Disabilities; 9 to 2 p.m. Thursday for adults with disabilities and from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday for students in Grades 6-10
“I’m hoping that it evolves and we have to expand those times,” Cobb said.
Cobb also informed the board that an active shooter training was set to take place on Sept. 26, which is a Monday, when schools are not open for students.
Supt. John Gullatt also added a positive note mentioning Franklin Parish High School’s recent football wins, with a game set to take place the night of the regular meeting. The team ended up scoring another win that night.
Gullatt also mentioned recent reports which reflected growth in academics and said, “I think anytime we have growth, we are headed in the right direction.”
Gullatt said the success in the athletics programs and growth in academics work together in his opinion.
“If you’ve got both of those going in a good direction, the school stabilizes,” You don’t have some of the issues you normally have,” Gullatt said.
Gullatt was responding in part to comments from Board Member Alaina Nichols who asked about what might help retain students.
Gullatt said that whether or not that increases attendances is a different matter, but added, “The successes that those bring to the table carry across, in my opinion -- attendance, discipline, all of it. So, it’s good to have them all.”
Speaking of policy issues, Gullatt said he plans to have all policies reviewed in the future.
The School Board voted during the meeting to table action on several items on the agenda. The board tabled action on policy updates until more clarification could be provided and also tabled action on a memorandum of understanding and partnership with the Town of Winnsboro proposed by Mayor Alice Wallace.
The next meeting scheduled for the School Board is an agenda meeting set to take place at 5 pm. Sept. 27. The regular meeting is set to take place Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.
