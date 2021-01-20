COVID-19 sick days will be extended to Franklin Parish public school employees for spring semester 2021.
The decision was approved at a School Board special-called noontime meeting Jan. 14.
In their August meeting, School Board members unanimously passed a Federally mandated COVID-19 sick leave policy for employees. School Board employees get 10 regular sick days and if employees did not use their original COVID-19 days in the fall, they will get 10 COVID-19 days for the spring.
“This is an extension of what was offered in the fall,” Superintendent John Gullatt said.
If employees were sick or quarantined with COVID-19 their first 10 days, they were charged as “regular sick days,” according to the policy. After the 10 days were used, 10 more days were added under the Federal law.
The federal policy expired Dec. 31. The School Board granted extension will now run through June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
If the employee used their COVID sick days in the fall semester, he or she will not get any new COVID sick days for the spring semester, Gullatt said.
“This has to be school-related,” Gullatt said.
If the employee is exposed during working hours, the School Board will provide the days.
If he or she is exposed during nonworking hours, i.e. church, ballgame, shopping, the School Board will not provide the days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.