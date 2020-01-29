Franklin Parish School Board and Louisiana Preservation Alliance, Inc. (LPA) entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement during a special meeting Monday.
With approval, officials from LPA can begin restoration assessments of Baskin High School building. The agreement was unanimously approved by School Board members with a motion from Eddie Ray Bryan and seconded by Tim Eubanks.
Baskin High School is in dire shape after not being used on a regular basis for 15 years. Water damage caused by incomplete roof work in 2009 led to major water damage in the auditorium, and the majority of its windows are broken and bricks are missing.
Currently, Baskin High School is inaccessible to the public with a fence around it and entrances boarded.
The School Board contracted McMurray Dirt and Demolition of Winnsboro late last year for the building’s demolition at an estimated cost of $75,000. Demolition was delayed with the agreement approval.
“This endeavor does not give you the permission to construct anything,” said Richard Kelly, School Board president. “You just want to get an assessment and report to the School Board. If the School Board wants to restore the building, the assessment will say what it will take.”
Brian Davis, LPA director, agreed with Kelly on his organization’s part in the agreement.
“I just want to get in with some contractors,” Davis said. “We do not need utilities or anything else. I just need to bring them on site and to say ‘look, how much is it going to cost to fix that wall or that roof.’ I should have a pretty reasonable ballpark figure to redo the whole building.”
LPA will pay for contractors to analyze the building’s structure, investigate future uses and restoration funding sources such as grants, according to the agreement.
If grants are found, the School Board would be responsible for applying for the funds, a fact School Board members said would be difficult.
“We don’t have a grant writer,” said School Board member Alaina Nichols.
School Board member Danny Davis agreed with Nichols concern.
“We are not set up to (apply for grants),” Davis said.
The agreement runs from Jan. 28 through May 29.
In addition to Baskin High School, Franklin Parish School Board owns two other vacant buildings: Wisner Elementary and Wisner / Gilbert School located on La. Hwy. 15.
Wisner Elementary, located in the town’s corporate limits, was gutted by fire several years ago leaving only a brick shell. Trees and weeds can now be seen growing in the building’s interior. Wisner / Gilbert School is rotting and stays overgrown with weeds the majority of the year.
Additionally, School Board members agreed late last year to remove asbestos and demolish the majority of Ward III School building with the exception of the gymnasium and cafeteria which are still being used as community centers. Estimated demolition cost was $132,000.
