The Franklin Parish School Board gave approval to submit the Head Start grant application for the 2023-24 school year when the board met in regular session Monday night, March 6.
Holly Sartin, Head Start director, presented the request to the board. Sartin, who became director in 2018, also brought some good news about the local program which targets low income, pre-school age children and their families. Sartin said that the Franklin Parish Head Start program went through federal monitoring this year, the first such review since the COVID pandemic. Typically, the program is monitored annually.
Sartin reported that her staff worked through the Christmas holidays and said after extensive questioning and reviews, “We had no deficiencies and no areas of concern. Everything was positive, so we were really excited about that.”
The Head Start program is a federally-funded program and is administered locally by the Franklin Parish School System. Satin said the funding amount for the program remained the same, but the program could receive a COLA, or Cost of Living Allowance, this year, possibly in the near future.
The grant amount for the current application is $1,184,238. The Franklin Parish program employs 24 full-time staff and two day-to-day substitutes.
The program is funded for 136 students and open enrollment for the coming school year will begin next week, with enrollment set to take place March 14, 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Winnsboro Elementary Auditorium
During the visitor portion of the meeting the board heard from Athletic Director Adrian Burnette. Burnette, who is from Bastrop, introduced himself and spoke about his vision and commitment to the athletic programs in the Franklin Parish system.
“Even though I don’t live in Franklin Parish, I’m always readily available in Franklin Parish,” Burnette said. “I take pride in my job.”
“I feel like it’s a community-based program, that everyone in our community has some hand, some knowledge, some push, something to put in and be involved in our program,” Burnette said.
“I’m also here to fight for our athletics,” he added.
Burnette said sometimes people don’t understand how important the athletic programs are within the school system and that at every level they provide more than just the sports, noting the programs provide important structure and discipline.
“The structure and discipline that we give to our kids directly correlates and goes into the classroom and out here in the streets and different parts of the parish,” Burnette said. “We try to do that as much as we can, especially at the high school level.”
Burnette also touched on the importance of keeping athletes in the parish programs.
“We’ve had problems in the past keeping our athletes, especially our higher echelon athletes, keeping them in the parish” he said.
He said having adequate, updated facilities to support the athletic program is important.
“We have done a great job as a parish bettering our facilities,” he said. “We have a track building, we’ve done a lot over at the baseball facilities and we have done a lot at the football stadium as well, but we are going to have to continue to improve because every single day, whether you think it or not, we still have to recruit our kids.”
Speaking in terms of the importance of having facilities and opportunities available for lower grades as well as high school, Burnette said it is important to “fight for them in the lower grades.”
“That’s where we end up losing our kids,” he said.
Supt. John Gullatt complimented Burnette on his efforts to engage with younger students, noting that the athletic director visits schools throughout the parish.
”That’s going to keep our kids knowing that they are wanted and hopefully work out in the long run that they are going to stay,” Gullatt said.
Also during the visitor portion of the meeting the School Board was introduced to school staff selected to represent the parish as teachers and support personnel for the month of February. The program of recognition was implemented during the January meeting.
Troy Bell, executive director of academics and federal programs, introduced the month’s honorees who were each presented a plaque donated by Heather and John Carroll. This month’s honorees are elementary teacher Olevia Griffin, middle school teacher Bailey Burroughs, high school teacher Harrison Tribble and Lynn Oliver, support personnel.
Photos of the honorees along with additional information will be published in an upcoming edition of The Sun.
