The Franklin Parish School Board went into executive session during their Oct. 1 regular meeting for purpose of conducting a review of Supt. John Gullatt’s job performance, but took no action and gave no reports on the matter when they reconvened in open session about 30 minutes later.
Only one member of the board, Alaina Nichols, District 2, was absent for the recent meeting.
Gullatt was hired for the superintendent’s post in December, 2019, and was thrown into dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic shortly thereafter. During that time, the board gave him authority to make certain emergency decisions, but at their regular meeting held in October rescinded the resolution giving him the extra decision-making authority since it was deemed unnecessary post pandemic.
Under his four-year contract, Gullatt is required to meet certain goals regarding academics, improved graduation rates and teacher qualifications, with meeting those goals tied to pay incentives. The contract called for an annual base salary of $130,000 along with the possible annual incentives, expense reimbursements and insurance.
Since his tenure with the Franklin Parish School Board began, Gullatt has faced other recent, out-of-the ordinary challenges, including a bus accident involving students and staff, and a recent incident during a Franklin Parish High School football game which resulted in arrests of and sanctions against some members of the Carroll High coaching staff.
Also under Gullatt’s leadership, the School Board approved a four-day school week for parish schools which has been touted as not only saving money in light of recent increases in utility and fuel costs, but also helping the school system move the needle in academics, showing some improvement in scores reported by the Louisiana Department of Education.
In another matter related to personnel, Troy Bell, who serves as executive director of federal programs and academics, and Business Manager Rebecca Boquet reported on good news for school employees regarding extra pay to be included in the form of separate November checks.
Bell announced that full-time school employees who were active effective Nov. 1 will receive $1,500 in pandemic pay, while Boquet told board member employees will receive supplemental pay in addition to their regular salaries.
Checks are expected to go out a bit earlier this month due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Schools will dismiss at the regular time on Friday, Nov. 18, with class to resume Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The supplemental pay comes from the School Board’s general fund and the amounts for the supplemental pay will vary depending on such things as the number of days worked and level of education.
Boquet said the cost to the general fund is about $410,000, which includes benefits.
In other matters during the School Board’s regular meeting, a number of policy updates which had been tabled over the last several months so that attorneys could provide clarification, were finally adopted.
Another issue which had been on the table for a while, that of a proposed cooperative endeavor agreement with the Town of Winnsboro to allow the town to use Winnsboro Elementary School property for after-school youth programs, was approved.
The agreement, which was drafted by School Board Attorney Jon Guice, allows the town, represented by Mayor Alice Wallace, to use the Winnsboro Elementary School gymnasium for the town’s youth programs after school hours, as long as the facility is not required for school programs.
The agreement, if approved by the Winnsboro Town Council, will run for a period of two years beginning Nov. 15, 2022 and may be renewed after expiration if both parties agree to do so.
The agreement also stipulates the gymnasium is accepted “as is/where is” without warranty from the School Board “as to its fitness for its intended use,” and states that prior to executing the agreement, the town’s agents or representatives have inspected the gym and surrounding areas for anything that might affect the safe use of the facility for the town’s purposes.
In addition, the agreement stipulates that the town must name the School Board as an additional insured on liability and property insurance policies, with a minimum coverage of $1 million per occurrence.
The agreement requires the town to cover any repairs caused by participants in the town’s youth program, prohibits the use of tobacco or alcohol on school premises and states that parents and guardians of participants must be advised in writing that the town’s youth program is not affiliated with the School Board and that the School Board does not exercise oversight or supervision of participants.
The agreement can be terminated by either party without reason, upon 90-day written notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.