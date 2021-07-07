Franklin Parish School Board will consider setting classroom capacity at 80 percent for the 2021-2022 school year during the regular meeting scheduled July 12 at 4 p.m.
The limitation was discussed by School Board members during their agenda meeting June 29 primarily due from Winnsboro Elementary or Baskin School transfers.
Winnsboro scored a “F” and Baskin scored a “D” in the latest Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) annual performance scores. Due to the low scores, students from the schools are able to transfer to different district schools possibly causing overflowing classrooms, according to Louisiana School Choice statutes.
The school performance score summarizes how well a school is preparing its students for the next level of study.
For elementary schools, scores are based on students’ mastery of key content for their grade level, growth from the prior year and successful transition into ninth grade.
According to child welfare and attendance supervisor,Troy Bell, Gilbert School only has room for more students in kindergarten, first and second grades. Fort Necessity School has room for addition students in kindergarten and third grades, while Crowville has room for student expansion in kindergarten, second, third, fourth and fifth grades.
Numbers maybe skewed due to COVID-19, Bell said.
“Last year we had a lot of kids that didn’t come to school because of COVID and went the homeschool route,” Bell said. “So, if they come back in our school system, then we are going to be more crowded.”
Student count in junior high classes are also high.
“Basically, the junior highs are already full with students that are zoned for that school,” said Bell.
According to Louisiana law, school districts have to offer school choice only to the capacity of the campus, and it does not have to incur extra costs of adding onto the campus.
“The 80 percent allows kids to transfer in that actually live in that school zone,” Bell said. “Ninety percent of the requests I get are from students either in Winnsboro or Baskin that want to go to Crowville. I don’t know if the bus route is set up better for that scenario or what.”
In a similar discussion, School Board members are considering allowing students to remain at the school of choice through the last grade offered in the school’s grade configuration
Currently, Franklin Parish students must enroll in the school of choice each year.
Meanwhile, School Superintendent John Gullatt announced several administration changes in parish schools.
Brian Gunter, former Franklin Parish High School principal, and Chris Roberts, former Fort Necessity School principal, will be transferred to the School Board office in the curriculum department.
Scott McHand, former principal of Winnsboro Elementary, will be principal at Fort Necessity, and Warren Trimble, former assistant principal at FPHS, will be principal of Winnsboro Elementary.
Administration has not decided on a principal for FPHS.
“We are getting a lot of inquiries (about FPHS),” Gullatt said. “Hopefully, the inquiries will turn into applications.”
Additionally, Rebecca Bouquet, business manager, told School Board members revenues surpassed expenses.
“We’re probably going to have a really good year,” Bouquet said. “Better than we had in several years. It looks really good.”
Sales tax collections increased $377,999 from June 2020 to May 2021. In that time period, sales tax collections totaled $3,072,052.
