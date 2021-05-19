Early Monday morning 66 individuals were issued 126 arrest warrants by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office narcotics division, said Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
Of the individuals charged, 28 are currently active on probation or parole from previous arrests and 56 are previous felony offenders. Bond ranges from $10,000 to $120,000.
Charges range from distribution of synthetic cannabinoid, heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and various prescription drugs.
“These warrants are the result of investigations over the past several months,” Cobb said. “Numerous individuals are in custody, and we expect to arrest the remaining subjects soon.”
Cobb said the Monday arrests hindered narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish.
“It is by our narcotics division’s continued effort that narcotics distribution is hindered in Franklin Parish and surrounding areas,” Cobb said. “Narcotics investigations area always ongoing and additional arrests will be made.
Cobb expressed thanks to his narcotics division, patrolling officers, Richland Parish Sheriffs office and Wisner Police Department.
“We have an outstanding group of deputies that I am very proud of,” Cobb said.
See those arrested on page three report.
Warrants are currently active at press time:
Desmond Wallace, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance
David Mann, West Monroe, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts,THC Vapes-Marijuana), and Distribution Controlled Dangerous Substance
Devion Dunbar, Winnsboro,Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Bradley Johnson, Jigger, Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Christopher Day Jones, Gilbert, Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Alicia D. Wiggins, Winnsboro,Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Darrell Thomas, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Kendarius Banks, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Ecstasy) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Trey Johnson, Wisner, Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Jeffery Kyle Cassels, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
William Cody Spangler, Fort Necessity, Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) and Schedule III (Suboxone) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Terrance Addison, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Deshun L. McDaniel, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Synthetic Cannabinoid), and Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Homer Lee, III, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Adderall) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Quanderrian Addison, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Latarunce Chisley, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Three Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Dasmore Coleman, Winnsboro,Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
LeBarion Manuel, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Brandon Kelly, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Ledell Coleman, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Bryant Neal, Wisner, Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Jalen Johnson, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Brian Wesley Ulmer, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Kolonipin) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Christina R. Aguillard, Crowville, Distribution of Schedule II (Kolonipin) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Blake Blackmon, Liddeville, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Marijuana) and Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Demarius D. McDaniel, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule I (Synthetic Cannabinoid) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Keitoboy Shelly, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule I (Synthetic Cannabinoid) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Calvin Anderson, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Crack Cocaine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Jontavius D. Allen, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule I (Two Counts, Marijuana) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Jamell J. Hamilton, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
Kenneth Addison, Winnsboro, Distribution of Schedule II (Two Counts, Methamphetamine) Controlled Dangerous Substance
