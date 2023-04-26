Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office has initiated its annual overtime patrols in preparation for the longer summer days.
Overtime patrols mean additional deputies protecting Winnsboro and Franklin Parish neighborhoods mainly during evening times through midnight, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
Cobb said his office takes a “proactive” stance when it comes to law enforcement such as overtime patrols.
“As we continue to increase deputies, we are seeing success against crime mainly through being proactive and having a law enforcement presence in the communities,” Cobb explained.
During the summer months and throughout the year, patrols battle juveniles who have obtained guns.
“One major issue that we have is youth with guns,” Cobb said. “We are very aggressive trying to take guns off the street (from youth). We are not the agency where we pick the kids up and slap them on the wrist. We put pressure on the juvenile justice system.”
Majority of the guns taken from juveniles were stolen from vehicles or homes, according to Cobb. Many times people are unaware the guns were taken because they do not check their vehicles or homes for them.
Although his office is aggressive with taking illegal guns from juveniles, the sheriff acknowledges just a few juveniles are the ones that create havoc in Franklin Parish’s communities.
“They are our target,” Cobb said.
With the proactive stance on crime, Franklin Parish’s crime rate has decreased. The parish’s falling crime rate is a far cry from many other Northeast Louisiana parishes whose crime rate continues to rise.
“Franklin Parish is doing good,” Cobb said. “Compared to most places, we don’t see what others are seeing. We know crime still happens, and that is why we are going to continue to be aggressive. I’m adding another deputy to the staff.”
But, Franklin Parish is not insulated from crime. Many times crime “trickles down” from larger communities to small, rural communities.
“We’re going to fight it tooth and nail,” Cobb said. “One event is too many. We take it personally when an event happens.”
To assist in fighting crime, Cobb advises community members to speak up when they see illegal activity happening.
“We want people to know to call us if you need something,” Cobb said. “Your calls do not go unheard or unnoticed. People will get the picture that they are not going to get away it when people within the community start speaking up.”
Adding to the problem, according to Cobb, are neighborhood parties or block parties that spring up causing underage juveniles and adults to mingle together coupled with a “mix of testosterone, alcohol, drugs and loud music” causing “bad things” to occur.
In Sept. 2019, Winnsboro Town Council members amended several ordinances dealing with private gatherings after Waneshia Bush, 20, an honor student at Grambling State University, was killed after she was struck by a stray bullet while attending a block party. The private event was near Blanson and Smith streets at approximately 1 a.m. July 21, 2019.
After the incident, Town Council members passed amendments prohibiting block parties and street parties while allowing private outdoor events permitted by the Town of Winnsboro. The original amendment also required only one security personnel at a party with over 100 guests. Winnsboro party organizers must now have at least two security personnel on premises during events with more than 100 guests.
On another note, Cobb is not an advocate for the upcoming ordinance that would allow photo-enforced traffic enforcement devices in Winnsboro’s corporate limits.
Town Council members introduced the ordinance at their April 17 meeting. They are scheduled to vote on the matter at their May meeting after they hold a public hearing.
Cobb called the potential ordinance a “money grab” and not “good law enforcement.”
He further stated it did not allow town police officers operating the equipment the ability to pull a vehicle over to investigate whether it has further violations such as driving while intoxicated, possession stolen goods, narcotics offenses or trafficking.
“It is ultimately up to the Town Council to make the decision,” Cobb said. “It is my hope that they will vet it with all considerations.”
