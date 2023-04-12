Forty-one arrest warrants on 21 individuals were issued by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics division April 6.
The warrants were a result from several months of investigation by the department, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Charges ranged from distribution of synthetic cannabinoid, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana and various prescription medications.
“Narcotics have been and will continue to be seized and removed from our communities,” Cobb said.
Of the individuals charged, eight are currently on probation or parole as a result of convictions. Criminal justice reform now often leads to the early release of individuals selling narcotics, as it is not defined as a violent crime, according to Cobb.
“Factually, the distribution of these narcotics in our streets and communities has a horrendous impact on our youth, our families, our way of life, and this cannot be overlooked by the way of definition,” Cobb said. “Recidivism continues to be a problem in not only our community but the entire state of Louisiana.”
Thirteen of the individuals charged are previous felony offenders. Bonds ranged from $10,000 to $120,000.
“I am appreciative of our narcotics division’s ongoing effort to upset narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish and surrounding areas,” Cobb said. “Although the enforcement of illegal narcotics is more difficult than ever, we seek to root out all types of illegal drug activity in Franklin Parish. As with previous arrests, ongoing cases, and investigations, a variety of narcotics are involved.”
Cobb said the fight on narcotics was a continuing battle in Franklin Parish.
“We continue to work new and existing narcotics investigations daily,” Cobb said. “Arrests will be ongoing as a result of these investigations. I am extremely proud of the work done by our narcotics division and patrol division. These deputies work hard continually for the people of our parish, communities and neighborhoods so that Franklin Parish is safer. We strive to block narcotics from the hands of our children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.