The month of June is designated as Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in conjunction with the world-wide observance.
The Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs (GOEA) and the Elderly Protective Services Program will mark Elder Abuse Awareness Day with programs to inform the public on how to spot and report abuse, neglect and exploitation of elders.
But while the month of June is singled out to emphasize the scope of the problem as the population ages, here in Franklin Parish the TRIAD Program operated by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office focuses year-round on working to prevent elder abuse and keeping our older citizens safe.
Keeping a bridge of communication open is an important aspect of doing that, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb notes that older citizens take pride in being independent and caring for themselves, which can sometimes make it hard for them to ask for help when they are being taken advantage of. That is particularly the case when financial exploitation is involved.
Cobb notes that elder abuse, which includes neglect and exploitation, many times comes at the hands of relatives such as children and grandchildren, and often goes unreported.
According to information provided by GOEA/EPS, victims often live with family members and depend on them for daily care. Victims are most likely to be:
· ages 75 or older
· women
· dependent on the abuser for basic needs
· suffering from a mental or physical illness
The COVID-19 pandemic made keeping the bridges of communication open even more important, noted Cobb, as older members of the community tended to avoid going out in the public.
“We hope that as things loosen up, or people become more comfortable, or whatever the future holds, we see some normality,” Cobb said.
Elder abuse crimes are difficult cases to work, the sheriff noted.
“Most of the time that group of individuals (the elderly) is so prideful they do not want to report when things occur to them or against them,” Cobb said.
“Unfortunately, more times than not, the abuse comes at the hands of their own family, whether it’s a child or grandchild,” he said.
In most cases, he said, it’s for financial gain.
Cobb said he has seen cases in which grandchildren take their grandparents’ money, and even medicines, and leave them with little to live on.
Cobb noted there is also an ever-growing problem with on-line and telephone scams.
“There is a constant barrage on them, playing them as a victim, gaining their trust, and ultimately trying to remove whatever life savings they have from them,” Cobb said.
“Some of these crimes are reported and we are able to stop them, but the majority are not,” Cobb added.
Cobb said that type scheme is “ever-changing” and convincing.
One particular scheme which the Sheriff’s Office has seen, according to Cobb, involves the delivery of a briefcase to a victim with the promise that it contains money, but with the requirement that money be sent to the perpetrator to obtain a code.
Cobb said that while they are able to intervene in some of those cases, there are many others which are not reported.
“The sad part is, we’re just scratching the surface,” Cobb said.
Cobb also noted that there is a lot of fear among the elderly who spend time watching the news and see what in their minds is the world falling. Such fears make it even more important for caring family members and others to stay in touch with elderly in the community.
“We encourage the public to reach out to us, to check on their neighbors,” Cobb said.
Cobb said the TRIAD program provides extra support in that regard.
“Through our TRIAD program we are still reaching out to those who are members, and we maintain that line of communication with them. We encourage them that if they are not signed up with the program, this would be a great time to sign up,” Cobb said.
Cobb noted they can also have a family member sign them up.
The TRIAD program operates a calling program in which elderly persons who are members receive a daily call during the week. There is no charge for the service.
The Sheriff’s Office also makes regular visits to meal sites operated by the Franklin Parish Council on Aging, with deputies serving breakfast which provides an opportunity for the public to interact with them.
In the past the Sheriff’s Office has hosted a large community gathering for the elderly which provides another opportunity to be in touch with older members of the community. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented that gathering in the last couple of years, but Cobb said he hopes to see the event return soon.
Events such as that and visits in the community are important to networking with older citizens.
“We can reach out to them and allow them to have a voice,” Cobb emphasized about the benefits of those efforts.
Anyone with a concern about an elderly person, or anyone interested in participating in the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office TRIAD program can call the Sheriff’s Office at 435-4505.
The importance of social supports for the elderly is also emphasized by the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs.
“We believe that elder abuse is significantly under-reported, in part because so many of our communities lack the social supports that would make it easier for those who experience abuse to report it,” said GOEA Director Shirley Merrick. “You don’t have to prove abuse to report it. If you suspect an older person is targeted with financial, physical, verbal abuse or neglect, we ask you to call our hotline. Reports can be made anonymously.”
The Elderly Protective Services hotline is (833) 577-6532. Calls are free.
“When we come together, we can prevent elder abuse from happening,” said Gov. Edwards in making the announcement about Elder Abuse Awareness Day. “Our state must reaffirm our commitment to creating a sturdy structure of support that will benefit us all as we get older.”
Elderly Protective Services Director Ebony Thomas-Phillips said roughly 25 percent of the state’s population is over 60 years of age and the senior population is expected to grow. On average more than 5000 elder abuse calls come to GOEA/EPS in a year, and the bulk are for self-neglect and caregiver neglect of individuals over age 60. Just over 10 percent of all reports are high-priority cases which require immediate intervention. Partnerships between the program and local law enforcement exist to assist in the stabilization of a situation and protecting the senior.
