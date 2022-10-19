Young people involved in a project offered by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office took part in ribbon-cutting ceremonies Thursday, Oct. 13. The ceremonies celebrated the launch of MERIT -- Motivating Engagement-Recognizing Individual Talent and the opening of the MERIT building in Winnsboro.
MERIT is located in a blue building at 6963 Prairie Road now owned by the Sheriff’s Office.
What began as an idea conceived through a grassroots effort over two years ago, spearheaded by Sheriff Kevin Cobb, is now up and running in the building which was purchased specifically for MERIT and offers accommodations ranging from study areas complete with computers and printers, to a kitchen offering a means to deliver life skills education, and indoor and outdoor recreation areas and a room affording privacy for counseling.
“We’ve been for the last several months trying to make this program work,” said Cobb as he prepared to formally celebrate the opening of the MERIT facility and programs offered there.
While the Sheriff’s Office will be tasked with overseeing the long-term financing and management of MERIT, funding for creation of the program and for purchasing and remodeling what has been named “the Big Blue Building” was made possible through private donations, grant funding, in-kind donations and volunteerism.
“The whole point of all this is to give some opportunities to our young people. They are going to be the ones to hold this ribbon,” Cobb told the crowd gathered for the open house.
Cobb said the goal was to provide, “a safe place, comfortable place,” for young people to gather to work on homework and socialize, and added that there are “people here who will love on them and help them.”
On the day of the open house, students and volunteers involved were seen getting to work on homework after enjoying the celebrations.
Cobb said the process of getting the program up and running involved “a lot of negotiation, a lot of moving parts,” but already there are signs that MERIT is going to be successful in its mission – “to provide a place where all individuals, regardless of life status, are nurtured, motivated and provided an opportunity to recognize their individual talents and worth.”
The MERIT logo bears the theme which encompasses that vision “Everyone has MERIT.”
Speaking of the eager involvement by the young people taking part in the program, Cobb said, “Some of them are actually coming in and running this program.”
MERIT is serving as a hub for a variety of community-service programs. Services for youth include tutoring, supervised recreation, and the availability of resources for counseling through certified individuals.
The programs also include services for adults with developmental disabilities, targeting those over 18 years of age who are living at home. Programs aligned with that service include vocational enrichment, recreation, social emotional health and peer group interaction.
There are also programs for young adults and parents of students such as educational offerings on diverse topics and informational offerings on relevant topics.
In addition, the MERIT center also serves as a hub for CHOW-Franklin, a ministry that provides easy to open and prepare meals for students who might otherwise go hungry during weekends and holidays, offers space for meetings and for educational offerings.
Cobb told those gathered for the ceremonies last week that the intention is to grow the programs offered.
“We want to build on it,” Cobb said. “We’re hoping it gets bigger and bigger.”
Cobb expressed appreciation to all those involved and introduced, among others, Alice Prescott, who serves as program manager and has a B.A. in Elementary Education and more than 30 years experience as an educator and in ministry, as well as Carmen Sims with the Brandon Sims Foundation, Stacy Moroni who helped launch the CHOW program, and volunteer educators and parents who give their time to helping to see that the programs are successful.
In an earlier interview with The Franklin Sun, Prescott said of her involvement, “I love the children and I love the people we are serving. That is what life is all about – serving.”
She also said she had another motivation: “I’m tired of children just going through the motions of ‘F’ schools. People say we need to change. I say be the change. We’re not going to put it off any longer on somebody else.”
Sims was one of those who encouraged the sheriff to consider adding programs for adults with developmental needs.
During the celebration last week, Sims pointed out the kitchen area in the facility where homemaking and other life skills can be taught, and said plans are being made to develop a community closet where school uniforms and personal hygiene items can be offered.
Linda Nelson, who has been involved since MERIT opened, and whose 43-year-old daughter, Kristal, participates in the day programs, spoke of what it means to have her daughter and others included.
“It gives them something to look forward to. It gives them somebody else to talk to,” Nelson said, explaining that otherwise her daughter would be spending time primarily with her, with limited outside interaction.
She told of a recent birthday party held at the MERIT center for which she cooked a spaghetti dinner and said, “They get to mingle with others instead of being confined.”
Nelson expressed appreciation to the sheriff and his staff, and said she sees how the various programs will help, particularly in regard to young people, to keep them off the streets.
She also noted the sheriff’s personal involvement.
“The sheriff comes in almost daily and checks on them,” Nelson said, and added, “I’m trying to talk more into coming.”
She also spoke of the interactions she noted among the young people involved.
“They all seem happy, well-mannered,” she said.
On a more personal note, she said the program allows her the ability to have a place where her daughter can be safe while Nelson has a chance to run errands.
Members of another family expressed similar appreciation for the programs.
Anna Tibbit, who’s step-daughter Faith, 20, has been attending regularly since the MERIT program opened, said the program allows members of her family who are Faith’s caregivers, an opportunity to be free to get out to take care of things they need to take care of.
“This Merit Center has allowed Ms. Connie to go and do things she needs to do. It’s really been a blessing,” Tibbit said referring to Faith’s grandmother, Connie Tibbit. Faith’s grandfather, John Tibbit and father Michael Tibbit, expressed similar appreciation.
Cobb said he is pleased with the participation and looks forward to the continued growth and development of the MERIT programs.
Cobb said he had noticed that “once they start coming, they keep coming back.”
He encouraged those who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremonies to get involved, and said, “your part in this is, if you know someone, and they are asking about it, tell them about it.”
The MERIT program is currently operating with a schedule on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with adult classes offered during mornings and early afternoons, and programs for students after school hours.
For more details on scheduling or to become involved, visit the Franklin Parish MERIT Facebook page, or call (318) 341-3708.
