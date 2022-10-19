ribbon cutting.JPG

YOUTH AND VOLUNTEERS cut the ribbon during ceremonies held Thursday, Oct. 13, officially celebrating the launch of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office MERIT program. MERIT –Motivating Engagement – Recognizing Individual Talent is a program offering after-school tutoring, mentorship and other services to Franklin Parish youth and adults with developmental disabilities in a safe environment, conveniently located at 6963 Prairie Road in Winnsboro. (Sun photo by Amy Williams)

Young people involved in a project offered by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office took part in ribbon-cutting ceremonies Thursday, Oct. 13. The ceremonies celebrated the launch of MERIT -- Motivating Engagement-Recognizing Individual Talent and the opening of the MERIT building in Winnsboro.

