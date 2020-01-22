Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office total revenues exceeded total expenses by $605,295 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, according to an audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office net position totaled $14,549,896 with total assets at $22,038,713 and total liabilities and deferred inflows of resources at $7,488,817, according to the audit.
The independent audit was performed by David M. Hartt, CPA of West Monroe.
Total revenues were $12,296,553, according to the audit.
“We are in a very strong financial position,” said Sheriff Kevin Cobb. “We try to always pay close attention to our finances. We are going to continue to work to make our finances even better for the future of this office.”
The largest revenue source for the Sheriff’s Office was housing prisoners at the Franklin Parish Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office received $8,674,597. Sales taxes collected totaled $1,303,404 and ad valorem taxes were $995,881.
The Sheriff’s Office also received $476,307 in state supplemental pay along with $230,941 in civil and criminal fees, according to the audit.
Cash and cash equivalents increased $1,632,260 from the prior year, according to the audit.
Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office had $11,261,898 worth of capital assets. Of that amount, $2,277,390 was in equipment, $8,894,508 in buildings and $90,000 in land, according to the audit.
The Sheriff’s Office spent a total of $11,552,981 with personnel and related benefit costs comprising 60.7 percent of total expenses for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The largest expenditure for the Sheriff’s Office came under public safety with personal services and related benefits at $7,009,260 followed by operating services at $3,001,286, according to the audit. The Sheriff’s Office spent $1,151,720 on materials and supplies and $331,011 on capital outlay.
The Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB) Statement No. 75 requires governmental entities to report post-employment benefit plans in their liabilities. A large portion of the $7,009,260 with personal services and related benefits is due to the GASB requirement.
There was one finding listed in the audit.
“At June 30, 2019, one of the financial institutions that the Sheriff keeps funds on deposit let the amount of pledged securities lapse that were insuring the deposits on hand above the FDIC limit of $250,000,” according to the audit. “The bank recognized this lapse subsequent to year end and pledged the proper amount of securities to cover the funds.”
State law requires each governmental entity insure its cash balances from loss against custodial risk. The law goes on to require governmental entities have an agreement with the financial institution insuring excess balances from loss by pledging securities as collateral equal to or exceeding the amount of excess balances.
Auditor recommended the Sheriff’s Office check their pledged security statement every month so any shortfall can be immediately adjusted, according to the audit.
The Sheriff’s Office said the bank was informed of the issue with the bank assuring “they will do their best to not let this happen again in the future,” according to the audit.
There were no findings in internal control and compliance materials, in financial statements or the management letter, according to the audit.
“We are going to continue the tradition of good financial management,” Cobb said.
