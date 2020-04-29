The reported case count of the COVID-19 virus increased by two in Franklin Parish overnight, bringing the local total to 121, according to the Tuesday figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The parish death toll remained at three. The three victims were all elderly.
Franklin Parish reported 597 completed tests through commercial labs, and 32 tests completed through the state lab, according to the LDH.
Across the state, the COVID-19 virus reached 27,286 reported cases, an increase of 218 from the previous day. There are now 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the virus, according to the LDH.
LDH reported 1,758 deaths statewide on Tuesday, and 1,666 patients in hospitals with 244 of those on ventilators.
There were 151,108 completed tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests have been completed through commercial labs, according to the LDH.
Meanwhile, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and social distancing restrictions, including a 10-person limit on public gathers, until May 15.
Edwards unveiled his plans to extend the order, which ends April 30, during a news conference Monday. The announcement came amid news of other states across the country entering President Trump’s Phase One for loosening social distancing restrictions and reopening the economy.
“Obviously, my hope was that we would be taking bigger steps toward reopening and moving toward some semblance of normalcy than what I’m going to announce today, but the fact is, we just don’t meet the criteria,” Edwards said.
Louisiana was separated into nine different regions. Franklin Parish is located in Region 8 where case numbers and hospitalizations continue to grow.
Region 8 is one of three Louisiana regions that have seen case and hospitalization growth. Five regions reported decreasing numbers while one parish reported plateauing numbers.
Parishes included in Region 8 include Franklin, Ouachita, Richland, Madison, Tensas, Caldwell, Jackson, Lincoln, Union, Morehouse, West and East Carroll parishes.
According to LDH data, in Region 8, hospital resources in use included 40 hospital ventilators, 640 beds, and 101 ICU beds. The number of hospital resources still available in Region 8 included 107 hospital ventilators, 723 beds, and 101 ICU beds.
“Louisiana does not have consistent decreases in both new cases and new hospitalizations,” Edwards said. “It’s not just one region.”
Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state's Office of Public Health, said public health officials supported the extension of the stay-at-home order.
Billioux said new hospitalizations corresponded to cell phone GPS data indicating more people were not staying at home.
When asked why he did not choose to reopen the state on a parish-by-parish basis, Edwards said, “The reason I chose not to do it is because we have enough places around the state where cases are increasing and hospitalizations are increasing. I don't feel it's appropriate to do this by region or by parish.”
Under the extended order, businesses that previously were directed to be closed will remain closed, including salons, barber shops, bars and casinos.
Businesses that are deemed essential under the third phase of federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidance may still be open. CISA is a federal agency whose role is a risk advisor.
Non-essential retail businesses in Louisiana continue to be able to open with fewer than 10 people total inside.
