Franklin Parish molded and shaped Dr. Ron Berry to what he is today, president of University of Louisiana Monroe.
Berry spoke fondly of his memories growing up in Franklin Parish at Winnsboro-Franklin Parish Chamber of Commerce’s 72nd Installation Banquet on Jan. 27.
Berry, a Winnsboro native, was selected ULM’s ninth president in September 2020 and a two-time graduate of ULM who has served the University for 25 years.
“Franklin Parish is the place who made me who I am today,” Berry said. “The people took care of my family like we were a part of their family.”
Berry, who grew up in a single-parent home, attributed his success to the local community who reached out and “took a chance on me” and supported his educational endeavors both financially and emotionally.
“They defined my morals, values and my hard working ethics,” Berry said.
During his speech, Berry recognized another Winnsboro native, Dr. Valerie S. Fields vice president for Student Affairs at ULM, who was in attendance.
Fields is the first woman to serve in a vice president’s position in ULM’s 89-year history. Fields was appointed interim vice president in June 2020 and assumed the role July 1, 2020 upon the retirement of former Vice President Camile Currier.
“There is no question, she is passionate about kids and their education,” Berry said.
Berry called ULM the “best in the world with what we do.”
“We look at each student individually and help them create a pathway to success,” Berry said. “We want to show them how to accomplish more success than they ever dreamed possible.”
Also speaking at the installation banquet was ULM’s head football coach, Terry Bowden.
Before taking over the reins in December 2020, Bowden compiled a career record of 175-114-2 in 25 seasons as a collegiate head coach.
Bowden spent the prior two seasons before making ULM home as an offensive analyst at Clemson. Bowden’s coaching career spans near 40 years with stints on the staff of Florida State, and Clemson and as Head Coach of Salem, Auburn, North Alabama, Akron, and now ULM.
“I’m where I’m called to be,” Bowden said.
Bowden is entering his third season as head coach for ULM. He said the football team has improved each year and planned building on those improvements with the ultimate goal of winning a bowl game and being Sun Belt Conference champions.
“The first season we were 0-11,” Bowden said. “The next season we had four wins. We have our nose pointed in the right direction. I’m excited about building our football team.”
Along with building a great football team, Bowden puts an emphasis on the student-athlete’s education. He preaches the five B’s of Bowden Rules for success in the classroom: Be there, Be on time, Be prepared, Be engaged and Be quiet.
“I’m going to hang my hat at ULM,” Bowden said. “ULM is a special place.”
President’s Award - Judy Long
Judy Long was honored with the annual President’s Award.
The President’s Award, an award given to an individual who has gone above and beyond for the Franklin Parish community, was given by 2021 Chamber President Scott Perkins.
Long serves as president of Winnsboro Rotary Club and is a Princess Theatre board member.
As local Rotary president, she oversaw a community project to improve Winnsboro’s walking trail at Civitan Park plus service projects for Council on Aging and Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 3155. She spearheaded efforts for hurricane relief, participated in annual fund raising for St Jude’s Children’s Hospital and during Dr. Seuss week, she dressed up as the Cat In The Hat to read books at Franklin Parish elementary schools.
“In the grand scheme of things, I am just doing what I have always been taught to do - be the hands and feet of Jesus,” Long said. “Lend a hand where needed and help others. I pray that people see Jesus when they see me. Yes, I am human. I fail daily, but His mercies are made new everyday and allow me another opportunity to serve. I am truly honored by this award and thankful.”
Spirit Awards - local community groups
Baskin Community Committee, Friends of Crowville, Grow Gilbert and Wisner Revitalization Committee were honored with the Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit Award.
Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb, presenter of the awards, described each organization as a group of people who decided not to let their communities “dwindle” and “take pride in beautification and business growth.”
“What they do is not easy,” Cobb said. “It takes a lot of effort and having pride in their community. This makes me proud to see what they’ve done. I’m proud of each and everyone here tonight.”
Baskin Community Committee plans and prepares events throughout the year and makes a push through campaigns to clean-up village properties and homes.
The annual “Christmas In The Village” was the largest event the committee organized. It featured chili and cookie cook offs, live music, food and beverage vendors and pictures with Santa.
Additionally, “stuff-a-sleigh” event was scheduled during “Christmas In The Village” where participants donated toys for area children. Money raised at the event went to local needy families during the holidays.
The committee organized an outdoor movie night located in a vacant lot near Baskin School and started a yard of the month to encourage the clean up of Baskin.
Friends of Crowville, a nonprofit entity, was founded earlier this year and has a “vested interest in seeing our community thrive,” said Nick Poulos, founding member and organizer.
Through donations and hard work the volunteers organized a street lighting project, Crowville Farmers Market, a community garden located at Crowville School, fall festival and a 5K.
Future projects are a tutoring and summer camp for students, a beautification project and high school art project.
Although events have been located in their community, organizers’ longterm goals stretch further than Crowville. Friends of Crowville hope to sponsor 12 projects in the next two years.
Grow Gilbert works to improve their village by hosting several special events throughout the year and has aspirations of improving and expanding to festivals and a farmer’s market.
One event Grow Gilbert organized was “Cookies With Santa,” an event where parents took their children to see St. Nick and were fed cookies and hot cocoa.
Members are very involved in their community with village leaders and intend to organize more beautification efforts and future events.
Wisner Revitalization Group has done the impossible, according to Cobb.
After The Catfish Festival disbanded in Winnsboro, Wisner Revitalization Group took over and moved it south. The first year the South Franklin Catfish Festival saw approximately 7,000 people attend.
The festival featured various vendor booths, food, classic cars and entertainment. Plans are underway for the second annual festival in Wisner, set for May 7.
“They stepped up and took the flag and carried it,” Cobb said. “They built on something and made it better.”
Mayor Marc McCarty, member of the revitalization group, seconded Cobb.
“We’re having fun doing it, too,” McCarty said.
Along with the festival, the group also organized clean-up projects, murals and a 5K to raise funds for improvement.
Incoming Chamber President David Rigdon called the banquet a success.
“We had a great night at the 72nd annual Winnsboro-Franklin Parish Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet,” said Rigdon. “A huge thanks to the newly installed 2022 Chamber Board, ULM President and Winnsboro-native Dr. Ron Berry, ULM Warhawks Head Football Coach Terry Bowden, Smoker's Paradise, Winnsboro UPC, and Family Community Christian School and Franklin Parish High School servers for making the event the success it was.
Rigdon went on to say, the speakers represented what hard work and dedication could accomplish.
“From the spotlight on our Community Committees to the President Award Winner, Judy Long, to the words from Sheriff Kevin Cobb, President Berry and Coach Bowden the entire night spotlighted what a wonderful place Franklin Parish is,” Rigdon said. “They also spotlighted that through hard work and dedication anyone can achieve their dreams. We are truly blessed as a community to have the best people we could ask for serving Franklin Parish. Their efforts definitely showcase that Franklin Parish is the best place to live, work and play.”
