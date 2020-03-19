The Franklin Parish Main Library and Wisner branch will close at 2 p.m., March 19 to the public until further notice.
“The staff and library board are aware of our obligation to the public but must balance the safety of the staff with the needs of the public,” library officials said in a release.
If library patrons have special needs, they can call the main library between 8:30 a.m. and noon at (318) 435-4336 Monday through Friday or the Wisner branch from 8 a.m. until noon at (318) 724-7399 on Tuesday and Thursday to speak with a staff member.
Patrons are encouraged to use the Cloud library to download eBooks. Anyone needing assistance may call (318) 435-4336.
A variety of databases are also available for patrons with a library card at the Franklin Parish Library page, franklinparishlibrary.org, under helpful links.
Also on the web page is the link to Homework Louisiana for all students, including college students, who are studying from home.
There will be no fines charged to patrons during this time and all books that are presently checked out will be due on April 14.
