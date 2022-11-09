Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied a request for monetary help to repair ice damage on Franklin Parish paved roads.
The announcement of the denial was made at Franklin Parish Police Jury’s public works committee meeting Monday morning.
The damage stemmed from a February 2021 wintry mix of snow and ice which swept through the area crippling infrastructure and closing schools, businesses and government offices.
“FEMA has come back and said they felt it was deferred maintenance,” said Cinnamon Gooding with McManus Consulting Engineers. “Originally, they said the disaster was not from freeze damage. But, we provided a report and pictures of what typical freeze damage was and compared it to pictures of (Franklin Parish) roads. They found another rule saying they don’t feel like asphalt surface was proper treatment and (asphalt surface) was just maintenance.”
The FEMA decision will be appealed, according to Gooding.
Gooding, visibly disappointed by the decision, has been in weekly talks with FEMA representatives for more than a year. During conference calls, FEMA has requested numerous documents dealing with ice damage and photos including photos of pre-damaged roads.
Because of the pre-damaged road requests, Police Jury officials are now taking pictures and video of all roads being repaired.
Additionally, FEMA representatives have twice inspected damaged roads. During an October 2021 visit, representatives reported ice damage but no government financial support was given at the time.
At a previous Police Jury meeting, Ken McManus with McManus Consulting Engineers, estimated $4.5 million of damage to local roads.
Upon a Police Jury request, engineers from his firm inspected 378 miles on 137 parish roads. A total of 379,577 square yards of damage was recorded during the McManus inspection.
If portions of the road received ice damage, it was marked off with paint, measured and GPS coordinates were recorded. The information, along with a picture of the damage, was turned into FEMA.
Damage occurred when moisture leaked under the asphalt. The moisture expanded when it froze lifting the asphalt up.
Meanwhile, local capital outlay projects have been submitted to Baton Rouge lawmakers.
Applications for Riley Road improvements totaling $1.6 million; Dr. Rogers Road improvements totaling $750,000; and LD Knox Road improvements totaling $1.6 million were submitted.
The three projects were in priority 5, but jurors hope they will be move to priority 1.
The governor generates a capital outlay budget proposal with a list of projects to be granted cash and non-cash lines of credit.
The capital outlay list is divided into five priorities, which determine the order in which the non-cash projects will receive funding when it becomes available.
Priority 1 is limited to the reauthorization of prior year lines of credit. Legislators cannot add anything to priority 1.
Currently, legislators can add to priorities 2, 3, 4 and 5 without limit. Priority 2 projects are expected to require some funding to get started in the current fiscal year.
Any funding provided has to fit under the debt issuance cap, but the cost of projects included in this list typically far exceeds available capacity. This enables the governor to decide which bond-funded projects to submit to the State Bond Commission for lines of credit after the legislative session ends.
Priority 5 projects can be granted non-cash lines of credit and/or be shifted upward to a higher priority. This is essentially the waiting list for future year cash lines of credit.
Once a project receives a non-cash line of credit it is reasonably assured of eventually being granted full cash line of credit funding in a subsequent fiscal year.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the Capital Outlay Program provides a source of funding for public improvement type projects not eligible for funding through any of the dedicated funding programs. The funds are provided through the sale of State General Obligation Bonds and can be used for acquiring lands, buildings, equipment or other properties, or for their preservation or development of permanent improvements. Items which qualify as capital outlay expenditures include site development and improvement; installation, extension, or replacement of utility systems.
